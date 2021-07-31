FARMINGTON, N.M. — The Majors may have even surprised themselves after run-ruling D-BAT United 10-2 in five innings on Thursday in the third round of the Connie Mack World Series.
D-BAT has been a perennial power in the Series in recent years. So dominant in fact that they’ve earned an automatic qualification to the tournament every year, while featuring some of the best talent in the Dallas-area.
Both teams came into the game as the last undefeated teams remaining in the double elimination tournament.
Meanwhile the Majors were riding a 34-game winning streak coming into the game, and had no idea how they’d match up against a team as talented as D-BAT.
Enid Majors head coach Kris Webb said D-BAT is on-par with some of the best programs in the country.
“Absolutely, that’s a really good team over there,” Webb said when asked if the result surprised him. “(D-BAT head coach Ryan Bonesio) does a really good job with that program. They’re as successful as any summer program there is in the country and we were just better tonight.”
Enid fell behind 2-0 after D-BAT loaded the bases up with one out in the first inning. Hudson White scored on a wild pitch before Gavin Glasgow brought another run in on ground out to first base.
Webb said he felt like his team “got punched in the mouth for the first time” while at the World Series. Enid’s closest finish so far this tournament came in an 8-2 win over the Frackers.
Despite having little experience playing from behind this summer, the Majors came back swinging in the second.
“We got punched in the mouth and we came back up and we started swinging too,” Webb said. “We’re a pretty good boxer too and we happened to land a few punches.
Ian Daugherty led off with a single, before Will Edmunson drove in an RBI-double to give Enid its first score of the game. Edmunson was two for three in the game with an RBI on Thursday after going one for two with a double on Wednesday against the Renegades. He’s 10-18 at the World Series including four doubles and five RBIs.
“He’s had two really good days back-to-back. He played first base really well today … Not only is he dynamic at the plate, he’s playing first base extremely well,” Webb said.
Starting pitcher Matthew Holzhammer pitched five innings for the Majors, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out four batters and walking two. He allowed just one hit and walked one batter after the first inning.
Webb said Holzhammer’s breaking ball was giving opposing batters trouble, particularly early in the count.
“Holzhammer settled in, he got dialed in. His breaking ball became nasty, he’s able to get ahead early in counts with it and he’s able to blow his fastball by people. He was really, really good outside of the first inning, he was an absolute superstar.”
Enid advances to the semifinal on Friday at 8:30 p.m., where they will face the Colton Nighthawks. The Majors took the first matchup between the two teams 11-4 during pool play. Thursday’s win guaranteed Enid will play on Saturday, regardless of Friday’s result.
If they win, they’ll advance to the championship game on Saturday. If they lose, they’ll face the winner of D-BAT and Midland on Saturday before the championship game.
The story for the Major’s game from Friday night against the Nighthawks can be found online at Enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.