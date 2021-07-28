The Majors jumped out to another early lead on its way to securing an 8-2 win over the Frackers on Tuesday, July 27 in the second round of the Connie Mack World Series.
After hitting three doubles in his four plate appearances, right fielder Ty Hammack came up with back-to-back highlight plays to secure the win. The first came on a fly ball to the centerfield gap that he caught over his shoulder and made a diving catch on the foul line for the final out of the game.
The Frackers’ Cole Dillon hit a home run with no one on base in the bottom of the seventh inning to give his team a little bit of life with a six-run deficit. Bryce Perez was on base with a single before Hammack put the game away for good.
“Ty Hammack was an absolute superstar today,” Enid head coach Kris Webb said. “He’s been a superstar for me all summer. He’s got a superstar smile, he’s got a superstar personality. He’s a superstar player man.”
Kingfisher’s Ian Daugherty put Enid’s first run on the board with double in the first inning and Hammack followed that up with a double of his own to give Enid a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
Carson Benge scored two more in the second on a single. Benge finished the game two for three with two RBIs. Zandt Payne went two for four as the designated hitter with two RBIs.
Jack Hill pitched five innings and allowed six hits and one earned run. He struck out four batters and walked none. Kaleb Melvin and former Enid Plainsman Zac McEachern closed out the final two innings for Enid.
“His cutter was really good today, they struggled with it. They struggled seeing it, they struggled hitting it was really good for us,” Webb said.
McEachern also threw the final inning against Albuquerque Baseball Academy on Sunday and allowed one hit and no runs.
Webb said he thought McEachern did what his team needed him to do to get the win.
“He pitched really well other than that (home run),” Webb said. “That’s kind of his role, he’ll come in for us when we’ve got a pretty good lead and we just know that he’s a strike-thrower and they’re gonna have to do a lot of stuff to get back into the game.”
The Majors seem to be finding another level offensively ever since they arrived at the World Series. In their five games in Farmington, N.M., the Majors have scored 53 runs including just three in a two-inning game that was called due to weather. There’s no telling how far they will go, but Webb said he’s just been enjoying the ride.
“I just thank God for being a Major, this is insane,” he said
With the win, the Majors advance to round 3 of the World Series and will face the Southern California Renegades at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
