ENID, Okla. — Zach Wilson struck out 12 as the Enid Majors remained undefeated in the state Connie Mack Baseball Tournament with a 9-1 win over Shockers Black Friday night at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Majors, 3-0 in the tournament, can clinch a spot in Sunday’s 1 p.m. finals by defeating Risin Baseball at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Wilson struck out every Shockers Black starter except for Caden Harris, who had two of his team’s four hits, including an RBI single in the third.
The Majors had seven hits, but took advantage of five errors. They scored four in the second and five in the fifth.
Josh Wolfert, Cooper Jarnagin and Trevin Pettigrew all scored twice. McCage Hartling had two RBI. Garrett Stull had an RBI triple in the third.
