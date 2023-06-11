Shattuck’s Braden Whipple, making his first home start for the Enid Majors, lived up to his All-State reputation by throwing a two-hitter as the Majors run-ruled Risin Baseball, 13-0, to reach the championship round of the state Connie Mack Baseball Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Saturday.
Whipple did not allow a runner past second as he struck out six and walked only one.
The Majors, the only team to go 4-0 in pool play, will play the Oklahoma Express for their third straight Connie Mack state title at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“It feels good to help the team to get to the finals,” Whipple said. “I was a little nervous at first, but once I got out there, I felt pretty good. I had my fastball going and my changeup looked pretty good. I was pretty aggressive in the strike zone.”
Whipple’s job was made easier by the Majors securing the run-rule with six in the top of the fifth to take a 13-0 lead. They had four in the first and one in the second, third and fourth.
“I was getting a little tired,” said Whipple, who has signed with Seward (Kan.) County, “but the team did good the last inning to give me a break to get through the last inning.”
Acting coach Brad Gore said Whipple “threw a great game ... we’re getting good pitching and good hitting. We’re playing good baseball right now.”
Every starter either scored a run or had an RBI. Garrett Shull was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, four RBI and two runs scored.
“I was feeling good,” Shull said.
Cooper Jarnagin was 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored. Carson Moore had a two-RBI single in the first. McCage Hartling was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Brock Slater scored twice.
Jake Kennedy stole three bases in scoring his run. Josh Wulfert was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and an RBI. Trevin Pettigrew drove in a run.
“This ballclub is all that I could ask for,” Shull said. “Everybody is playing for one goal. Everybody has everybody’s back and is pulling for each other. Winning the (state) championship is what we came here to do.”
The Majors outscored opponents 40-8 in pool play with three run-rule wins.
“This group is mature and plays baseball the right way,” Gore said. “It’s a really talented bunch of guys.”
