ALVA — The Enid Majors used strong pitching to advance to the championship semifinals of the NWOSU Summer Classic Saturday.
Trevin Pettigrew and McCage Hartling combined for a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over the Wichita Grays 16s in Enid’s final game of pool play. Braden Whipple had struck out 12 and thrown a one-hitter in a 10-2 run-rule win over the Salina Falcons late Friday.
The lone negative was a 3-3 tie against Southern Elevation Baseball Saturday, but the Majors still won the A pool and will face the Wichita Grays 18s at 9 a.m. Sunday. Alex Conover will pitch for the Majors. If the Majors win, they will play in the finals at 1:30.
The news was just the opposite for the Enid Plainsmen, who were knocked out of the championship picture after being run-ruled by the Grays, 13-0, in four innings. They had been 3-0 in pool play after beating the Salina Falcons, 5-1.
Southern Elevation Baseball will face WAR (Wake and Rake Baseball) of Kingfisher at 11:30 a.m. in the other semifinal. WAR Baseball, the Grays and Plainsmen were 3-1 in pool play, but Enid was the odd team out.
“We can’t complain too much,” said Majors coach Dylan Norsen about the 1-0-1 day. “We had a late game Friday and we came out a little slow the first game (against Southern Elevation). Carson Moore pitched a good game, but some things didn’t go our way.”
Pettigrew threw three innings against the Grays, striking out six and walking one. Hartling threw a perfect fourth inning before the game was called because of the run-rule.
“Our pitchers have been in the zone,” Norsen said. “We’re making the other team earn it and our defense has made some really good plays.”
MAJORS 10,
SALINA FALCONS 2
Conover (four) and Garrett Shull (three) combined for seven RBI as the Majors scored two in the third and fifth and six in the fourth. Both had triples.
Jake Kennedy had a double and a triple in going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Moore scored three runs.
MAJORS 3,
SOUTHERN ELEV. 3
Conover scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to tie the game. The game ended in a tie when the time limit was exceeded.
Conover had tripled.
Cooper Jarnagin and Brock Slater both had RBI singles in a two-run second.
Southern Elevation scored two runs in the first and one in the second before going scoreless the last four innings.
Conover and Slater were both 2-for-3.
MAJORS 10,
WICHITA GRAYS 16s 0
Conover had a triple, scored a run and drove in two others as the Majors raised their record to 17-0-1. They broke the game open with seven runs in the third.
Colton Strange was 2-for-2 with a run scored and three RBI. Hartling had a double, a run scored and two RBI. Slater was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Pettigrew scored a run and drove in a run.
PLAINSMEN 5,
SALINA FALCONS 1
Karter Simon threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and three walks. Salina’s run was unearned.
Simon was backed up by a seven-hit attack. Enid scored a run in the first and fifth and three in the second.
Keon Young was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI. Israel Gonzales for 1-for-2 with a run scored and a double. Dallas Darrow had a double. Bennett Percival had an RBI. Dax Goeke, Gabe Goodpasture and Whaetley Chaloupek scored the other runs.
WICHITA GRAYS 18s 13, PLAINSMEN 0
Christian Laws threw a four-hitter as the Plainsmen (11-8-1) were shut out for the third time this season. Aidan Robinson, Chaloupek, Israel Gonzales and Goeke had the Enid hits.
The Grays scored 11 runs in the third on only three hits, taking advantage of four hit batters, five walks and two dropped third strikes.
“I told our guys we played 23 innings in this tournament and I thought in 22 of them we played pretty darn good, which is what we’re looking for,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “We just had an inning get away from us. It’s still about development. This was the best team we faced in the tournament and it was a bunch of older kids.”
The Plainsmen will face Norman at 10 a.m. Tuesday as part of a showcase at Seminole State College. They will host Woodward and Newton, Kan., in a three-way Thursday and Friday.
