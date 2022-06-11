Brett Pense threw his second straight no-hitter as the Enid Majors advanced to the finals of the state Connie Mack State Tournament with a 9-0 run-rule win over the SWAT Academy Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Enid Plainsmen, though, were denied a spot in the championship game after losing to Shockers Red, 8-5 in their final Pool B game.
The Majors will face the Oklahoma Travelers at 1 p.m. Sunday for the championship. The Travelers and Shockers Red were both 3-1 in pool play, but the Travelers advance on the strength of a 7-2 win on Friday. Enid will pitch Wichita State signee Danny Satterfield.
The championship game can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM).
Pense, who walked one, faced the minimum 15 batters, striking out 10. He struck out the side in both the first and fifth. SWAT Academy had only four outs with contact. The walk was wiped out by a double play.
Jayden Gotisch flew out to left fielder Spencer Boles on the warning track in the second as the only serious threat to the no-no.
“That was pretty fun,” said Majors coach Kris Webb. “He commanded his pitches and did a great job.”
“It was wonderful,” said Pense, a Deer Creek Edmond grad who has signed with the University of Central Oklahoma. “Knuckleball was on. That’s what got them. He (Deer Creek Edmond and Majors catcher Duncan Key) knows exactly what to throw.”
Jackson Smith led the Majors’ attack, going two-for-two with three RBI — a two-RBI double in a five-run first and an RBI single in the second.
Noah Kang was two-for-two with two runs scored. Boles had two RBI with a ground out in the first and an RBI double in the third. That was the lone hit in a three-run outburst.
Solo Skalink was two-for-two with an RBI single in the first and a double in the second.
SHOCKERS RED 8, ENID PLAINSMEN 5
The Plainsmen — playing without star shortstop Garrett Shull, who was at a showcase in Missouri — couldn’t overcome the Shockers’ five-run second.
Seth Carlson ignited a three-run first for the Plainsmen with an RBI double and stealing home on the back half of a double steal. Jake Kennedy squeezed home McCage Hartling for the other run.
The Plainsmen, though, could scored only twice more with Dallas Goodpasture driving in Carlson with a ground out in the third. Brock Slater scored the other run in the seventh on another Goodpasture ground out.
The Plainsmen left seven runners on.
“They put up a big number in the second inning (to go up 6-3), we just walked too many people (three with four hits),” said coach Brad Gore. “They are a very mature older ballclub and we couldn’t catch up. Our kids never gave up.”
Karter Simon threw five innings of strong relief for the Plainsmen, allowing five hits and three runs with one strikeout and no walks. The Shockers added insurance runs in the third and fifth.
Gore said Simon pitched well and saw other positives.
Aidan Robinson, playing in Shull’s place, was one-for-three at the plate and had four infield assists.
“We want to win the game,” Gore said. “I thought our guys played hard and were giving all they got. Aidan played real well. We know he’s a good defensive player. We have a lot of depth and we got a lot of guys in that needed to get in. We’re getting what we need. We’re facing good pitchers and we’re developing for the spring.”
Shull was five-of-nine in his three games with six RBI, two doubles, a triple and a home run.
“Overall, we had a decent tournament,” Gore said.
The Plainsmen will be back in action Tuesday when they host a college showcase.
They will face Piedmont at 5 p.m. That will be preceded by Chickasha and Carl Albert at Noon and Yukon and Mustang at 2:30 p.m.
