Carson Moore and Dallas Goodpasture combined for a four-hitter as the Enid Majors took their first step toward repeating as Connie Mack state champions with a 6-3 victory over SPL Scissortail Gray at the 2023 Connie Mack State Tournament Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Cowley County Community College-bound Moore, who hadn’t pitched since hurling Tuttle to the 4A state tournament title on May 13, struck out seven over four innings while allowing four hits, three runs and one walk. Goodpasture, a recent EHS grad, threw two perfect innings with three strikeouts.
“Moore came out and shoved it for five innings,” said new Majors coach Dylan Norsen. “He was nails for five innings and then he hit the wall at the 75-pitch count. He got a little tired, but Dallas closed the door.”
SPL Scissortail Gray scored an unearned run in the third and scored two more in the fifth on back-to-back RBI singles by Jax Burchett and Brett Eaves. Burchett was thrown out at third for the third out on the play.
“I was just working on keeping them off balance with my off-speed and my fastball,” Moore said. “I was getting a little bit tired. I just wanted out of the inning.”
Moore and Goodpasture were backed up by a 10-hit attack. Every Majors starter reached base. Brock Slater and Jake Kennedy both went 2-for-4. Alex Conover and Josh Wulfert both had two RBI.
SPL Scissortail Gray starter Joe Young shut out the Majors until the fourth. Enid had left five runners on base the first three innings. The Majors scored single runs in the fourth and fifth and took a 6-3 lead with four in the sixth.
Moore helped his own cause by singling in Trevin Pettigrew in the fourth with a single. Josh Wulfert doubled home Colton Strange, who had been hit by a pitch in the fifth.
The Majors loaded the bases in the sixth when Cooper Jarnagin reached on an error, Slater had a bunt single and Garrett Shull walked. Conover doubled in Jarnagin and Slater. Shull came home on a balk and Conover scored on a sac fly.
“We swung the bats really well,” Norsen said. “We had guys on base but we had trouble getting them in. They had a really good arm on the mound but we got to him. Once he got a little tired, our bats were louder.
“We have a complete lineup up and down. Everybody is going to get their hits. We’re capable of scoring a lot of runs.”
Kennedy had a perfectly-executed bunt single in the third. Norsen said the Majors can play small ball as well as long ball.
Norsen said the Majors are adjusting to wood bats well. Moore said he could be more aggressive on the mound because of the wood bats.
“You can saw them off better,” Moore said. “The wood bats are a little different hitting. I like the way it sounds off the bat.”
The Majors, 5-0, will face the Oklahoma Express at 3:45 p.m. and the Shockers Black at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the nine-team tournament. All teams are playing four games with the top two finishers playing for the championship at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Conover is the scheduled starter against the Oklahoma Express.
Oklahoma Express run-rules Plainsmen
The Oklahoma Express run-ruled the Enid Plainsmen Blue summer team, 12-4, in the final game of the first day of the Connie Mack State Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Thursday.
The Express scored four in the first, three in the second and five in the third. Every starter reached base. Cole Wetwiska and Luke Bourland both scored three runs. Cole Giraud, Daniel Yeardley and Braydon Armstrong all had two RBI.
Bennett Percival was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored for the Plainsmen, who had a run in the first and three in the third.
Dax Goeke scored twice. Keon Young scored the other run.
The Plainsmen will face the Shockers Red at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The Express will play the Enid Majors at 3:45 p.m.
