The two Enid teams in the Connie Mack South Plains Qualifier met with the championship on the line Sunday, despite a comeback bid, the Majors defeated the Plainsmen, 3-2.
"Kudos to Jackson Gless our closer fro doing his job," Majors coach Kris Webb said. "He battled through some adversity but I'm very proud of him."
Majors starter Danny Satterlee, a Wichita State commit threw three innings of three hit ball. Satterlee came out after finishing the third, working out of a bases loaded jam with the game tied, 1-1.
"He was laboring a little bit," Webb said of his starter. "He is a Division I arm for a reason. He is a very talented kid, he dug deep down and gave a little extra for us and got the job done."
Satterlee allowed three hits and a run while throwing 67 pitches with one strike out.
Plainsmen starter Seth Carlson went five innings, despite allowing three runs on four hits. Carlson struck out four batters.
The Plainsmen jumped on the board early with a first inning grounder from McCage Hartling scoring a run.
The Majors didn't waste much time striking back. An error by Hartling allowed a run to score in the top of the second.
The Majors added a run in the top of the fourth when Soloman Skalink reached on a grounder via a Garrett Shull error, scoring tournament MVP Jackson Smith, a Western Oklahoma commit.
"We are grateful for Jackson," Webb said. "He has been in the middle of our lineup all summer. He is dealing with a calf injury right now but you couldn't tell. He is getting in the middle of baseballs."
In the fifth, Oklahoma commit Noah Kang singled on a grounder, scoring a run to put the score at 3-1.
With three outs left in the bottom of the seventh, Jett Hartling scored Shull on a grounder but it was too little too late for the Plainsmen, James Humphrey struck out swinging in the next at bat to end the game.
This is the second straight Connie mack tournament the Majors have won, after winning last week's Oklahoma State tournament.
"We are playing well right now," Webb said. "We are pitching well right now but not hitting it well. We need to figure some stuff out at the plate but I am very pleased with our pitching."
