Enid, Okla. — Despite going seven scoreless innings, the Enid Majors managed to pull out a 2-1 win in their first game of the Connie Mack Regional Qualifier against MVP Heath at David Allen Memorial Ballpark on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
The Majors got the opportunity they needed in extra innings. Both teams were given a runner on second base to start their turn at bat. Drake Kerr laid down a bunt towards the third base line that resulted in an error on the throw to first base, which allowed Will Edmunson to put the first run of the game on the board.
Bode Brooks pitched seven innings and allowed five hits and no runs while walking just one batter and striking out four. Webb said he had him down for 79 pitches, which is just over 11 pitches per inning.
“We were just efficient with it,” Majors head coach Kris Webb said. “He made good pitches when he had to. He beared down, put himself in a tough situation, but he bulldogged a little bit, and made some good pitches, and we were fortunate to go make the plays for him.”
MVP Heath’s Jonah Mahen led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a single, putting runners in the corners with no outs.
Webb sent in former Plainsman Blake Priest, who finished off the game with a strikeout, a lineout, a walk and then a ground out to secure the win. MVP Heath scored their only run after Nate Windle stole home, while the Majors were attempting to throw out Mahen who was stealing second.
“That’s the role I’ve envisioned for Priest all summer long,” Webb said.
He said he had planned to go with Priest coming into the eighth inning, but Brooks felt like he had more in him.
“When I have a guy that wants it, I’m going to give it back to him,” Webb said. “He had a bloop single that fell, if that didn’t fall, he probably finishes the ballgame. But once that fell I think I had no choice, I needed to go get beat with my best gun, or go win with my best gun on the mound.”
Former Plainsmen Kade Goeke lined a single to centerfield for Enid’s other run. Former Deer Creek outfielder Ty Hammack was the only player with at least two hits at the plate. The Majors finished with four hits total, and held MVP Heath to five.
Webb said that it’s not always about how many hits you get, sometimes it’s about when you can get them.
“I thought we had some good at-bats, we found some barrels, we just couldn’t find any grass,” he said. “ … The international rule came into play, and we put a good bunt down and forced them to make the play and they didn’t and then Goeke gets the big two-out hit that ended up being the insurance that ended up winning the game for us. So it’s all about timing.”
The Majors will move on to play the Shockers Black on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
PLAINSMEN CRUISE PAST WICHITA 10-2
Enid Plainsmen head coach Brad Gore said it wasn’t a thing of beauty, but he’ll still take the win.
After falling down 2-0 to the Wichita Grays heading into the bottom of the first inning, Enid would respond with 10 runs in five innings to end the game in a 10-2 run-rule in the team’s first game of the Connie Mack Regional Qualifier.
Enid was walked five times in the game and eight of its batters were hit by a pitch. They scored their 10 runs on just four hits and Wichita didn’t have any errors.
“It’s kind of hard to hit when they’re all over the place and lots of hit batsmen,” Gore said. “It was kind of an ugly game, but we did what we had to do.”
Sophomore pitcher Seth Carlson started the game for Enid and threw five complete innings, allowing four total hits and one earned run after allowing a two-hit, two-run first inning. He also struck out 10 batters.
“I thought Seth threw the ball well, after a shaky first inning there he settled in pretty nice, and being as young as he is he didn’t get to pitch that much varsity ball for us,” Gore said. “I think he’s going to be a really good hand for us come springtime. I was really pleased with his pitching.
Sophomore Bennett Percival was a two-for-two on the day with three RBI. Gore said he’s another guy the Plainsmen will be relying on during the spring season.
“He’s been striking the ball pretty well for us this summer,” Gore said. “He’s a really aggressive hitter and he likes to swing so we got him in there where we could drive people in, and he had a great game for us. He picked up some big hits and that’s what we’re gonna need him to do in the spring.”
Gore said neither of the two Wichita teams at the tournament have been to it before. He said the tournament was short on teams this season, when he got together with Wichita Grays head coach Creighton Hoover to ask if they would fill the empty spots.
“We’re thankful they’re here,” Gore said.
The Plainsmen play on Friday at 2:30 p.m. against the Shockers Red.
