The Enid Majors and Enid Plainsmen will play an exhibition match on Monday, July 5, 2021 at 7 p.m. at David Allen Memorial Ballpark as the Majors prepare for the 2021 AABC Connie Mack South Plains Regional this week.
The Majors are undefeated this summer, having won or gone unbeaten in all three of the tournaments they’ve been in. They’ll be coming into the tournament on the heels of a perfect record at the NWOSU tournament on June 24-27.
“I knew we would be good, I didn’t know how good we would be,” Majors head coach Kris Webb said. “I knew our pitching was gonna keep us in a bunch of ballgames and just continue to do that. I am surprised with how well we swing the bat. One through nine we’re swinging it really, really well. I hope that we can continue that.”
The success comes just a season removed from winning the South Plains Regional, a feat no team from Oklahoma has accomplished in the last 56 years.
Both teams are coming off a long break. The Plainsmen were prevented from playing due to the OSSAA’s imposed dead period and Webb gave his team the week off.
Webb said he felt it was important to give his players a week to spend with their families and enjoy being kids.
“They know what they need to do to get ready to play, so we won’t be doing anything,” Webb said.
The Majors feature several future Sooners and Cowboys including Enid’s Blake Priest (Oklahoma), Tuttle’s Bode Brooks (Oklahoma), Kingfisher’s Ian Daugherty (Oklahoma State), Yukon’s Carson Benge (Oklahoma State) and Edmond Santa Fe’s Cayden Brumbaugh. Former Plainsmen Maddux Mayberry (Northeastern Oklahoma State A&M), Zac McEachern (Northwestern Oklahoma State) and Kade Goeke (NOC Enid) are also on the team.
