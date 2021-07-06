The Enid Majors and Enid Plainsmen got a chance to play against each other for the first time this summer on Monday, July 5, 2021 in a tune-up game for both teams as they prepare for their upcoming tournaments this weekend.
Vici’s Drake Kerr blasted a triple over the centerfielder’s head to score the first run of a three-run first inning. With both teams changing pitchers every inning, the Majors were able to jump out to an 8-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth before the Plainsmen got their first hit.
Brock Slater landed a single in the inning that would set up the Plainsmen’s first run. The Plainsmen got another hit in the 6th inning on a ground ball up the middle from Seth Carlson. Bennett Percival would get another in the 7th, before Majors’ pitcher Blake Priest walked four straight batters to give the Plainsmen two more runs.
Both teams are coming off long breaks from last week, which made the game equally valuable for both teams.
“It was much-needed. We got to see some live pitching, work on some timing, get some guys some work, maybe clean a few things up … overall it was good for us to come out and do this tonight,” Majors head coach Kris Webb said.
Plainsmen head coach Brad Gore said the time off definitely showed in his team’s performance.
“(We played) about like we had a week off,” he said. “We were pretty flat, and we didn’t throw the ball over the plate very well tonight. I’m glad we got to play this game, so we can be ready for our tournament this weekend.”
The Majors will be playing the AABC Connie Mack South Plains Regional Wednesday-Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. They’ll enter the tournament undefeated and as the reigning champions.
Webb said his pitching staff has been as good as advertised coming into the summer, and is starting to find a niche for each one of them.
“Mayberry and Priest have been pretty good for me, the Edmondson kid came in and has started to become a bullpen guy late for me like that,” he said. “Herchock has started for us really well for us the last four times. I’m really excited for his upside too.”
Gore said he hopes this game gave his team a chance to work out some bugs before heading into the Big Fire Tournament on Thursday in Weatherford.
“There were some good things, we started to hit a little bit as the game wore on,” he said. “The first four innings we just struggled, struggled, struggled but as the game went on we got a little bit more timing. They’ve got a good team obviously but we just walked too many people. Maybe that gives us a chance to kind of get back into the flow of things before the weekend.”
The Majors play their first game on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. against Stix Red. The Plainsmen will play against the Demon Dawgs at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
