ENID, Okla. — The Connie Mack Regional Qualifier begins Thursday, June 16, 2021 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, and the Enid Plainsmen and Enid Majors are preparing for their toughest tests of the season so far.
Eight teams, including two from Wichita, Kan., will be playing in the qualifier, which determines who will be moving on to the Connie Mack Regional on July 7-11. David Allen Memorial Ballpark will be the site of that tournament as well, and as the host team, the Enid Majors will get an automatic berth in the tournament.
Majors head coach Kris Webb said he’s never seen the two Wichita Grays teams before, but plans to do some scouting on the two teams before the Majors take on the Wichita Grays (WHITE) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The Majors lead off the tournament at noon on Thursday against MVP-Heath.
“I’m excited to see what they are, I have no idea,” he said. “I have a general idea of what MVP (Heath) has, not that I ever want to play them first out of the chute, but being able to play them and sit around and watch the other two teams play will be nice. It’ll kind of give us a scouting report of what we’re gonna do Friday and Saturday.”
Webb said he plans to start Oklahoma-signee Bode Brooks out of Tuttle on the mound against MVP-Heath. One of the team’s biggest strengths is it’s pitching staff which also includes former Plainsmen Blake Priest and Maddux Mayberry.
The Majors come into the tournament 8-0 after finishing with perfect records at the Travelers Memorial Day Tournament in Woodward and the Enid Festival.
Last season, the Majors won the South Plains Regional, which would’ve typically earned them a spot in the Connie Mack World Series in Farmington, N.M. However, due to COVID-19 the tournament was canceled, and were instead invited to the Connie Mack Classic in Joplin, Mo.
Despite not having anything on paper to play for this weekend, Webb called the upcoming tournament, “as important of a weekend as we’ve had.”
“We’re trying to establish ourselves against elite competition,” he said. “Those guys are trying to get into the regional, and we already are, so there’s not as much pressure, but we know that we have to play well, because we’re going to be playing some elite competition.”
The Majors will turn around and play the Shockers Black at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, before facing the Wichita Grays (WHITE) for the first time on Saturday at around 2:30 p.m.
Plainsmen gaining confidence
The Enid Plainsmen are coming off a 3-1 record at the Enid Festival last weekend. On Tuesday, the team hosted a college showcase at David Allen Memorial Ballpark where high school players got a chance to perform in front of local college coaches.
The Plainsmen won their game 11-2 in a five inning run-rule. On Thursday, Plainsmen head coach Brad Gore said he plans to start junior pitcher Jacob Kennedy on the mound.
Gore said he’s continued to feel encouraged by his young pitching staff this summer.
“We’ve been throwing the ball a lot better than anticipated I guess, we’ve had some real bright spots,” he said.
Incoming freshman Zane Wiggins has played in several games already for the Plainsmen this summer. Gore said he’s been particularly impressed with Wiggins’ confidence.
The Plainsmen face the Wichita Grays after the Majors game ends at around 2:30 p.m. The Shockers Red, Shockers Black and OKC Sandlot will also be competing in the tournament.
The games will be played with an eight-run run-rule rule after five innings and players will use wooden bats.
“It’s a good field, I think every team in here is a quality team, and you’ll have to play well, because every team has some good players and good arms,” Gore said. “It’s good for our kids to get good, quality competition, and swinging the wood bat makes it tougher hitting-wise. All around for us as a program, it’s gonna help us get better.”
