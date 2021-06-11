The Enid Majors will be bringing an undefeated record into the Enid Festival, which starts on Friday against Three Rivers at 7:30 p.m. at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Majors went 4-0 in their opening weekend at the Woodward Memorial Day Tournament before the rest of the tournament was canceled due to rain. On Friday, the Bandits should give Enid one of its first big tests of the summer season.
Three Rivers was one of the few teams to beat the Majors last year, in a season that saw Enid win its first Connie Mack State Championship in the team’s history.
The six-team field at the Enid Festival includes the Oklahoma Travelers, Woodward Travelers and Blackwell, as well as Three Rivers, the Enid Majors and the Enid Plainsmen.
Majors head coach Kris Webb called the Bandits “an outstanding organization” and said his team has a bit of a rivalry with the Travelers squads. As for Blackwell, Webb said he isn’t sure what to expect from them, but expects them to be a tough opponent.
Major Webb said the thing that’s jumped out to him about this year’s squad is their pitching.
“We pitched really well,” Webb said. “I think that was the biggest takeaway from the first weekend was how well we can throw it.”
Tuttle’s Brody Brooks got time on the mound at the Woodward tournament, as well as recent Enid graduates Blake Priest and Maddux Mayberry.
The Majors play the Oklahoma Travelers on Saturday, and then have a doubleheader with the Woodward Travelers at 5 p.m., followed by a game against Blackwell at 7:30 p.m.
Webb said he’s hoping to see a lot of fans come out to David Allen to see this year’s squad for the first time.
PLAINSMEN GET ‘GOOD WORKOUT’ AT NWOSU SHOWCASE
The Plainsmen are coming off a 4-2 loss to Choctaw on Tuesday at the college showcase held at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Enid head coach Brad Gore said the game served as an opportunity for college coaches to get a look at some of the high school players in the state. Gore played all 15 players on his roster and played four different pitchers.
“We didn’t play too bad. We didn’t hit that well, but we played pretty decent for the most part. We threw some strikes,” Gore said. “Choctaw’s got a good club ... it was a good workout for what we’ve got coming up this weekend.”
Enid led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before giving up three runs to close out the game.
The Plainsmen play their first game on Friday at 2:30 p.m. against the Woodward Travelers.
“Three Rivers always has a really good ballclub,” Gore said. “They’ll have some guys that played in college last year on their team. So they bring a lot of experience over and a lot of good players. The Majors have a good ballclub, both Woodward clubs are talented, so it’s good competition. That’s kind of what we’re looking for, we want to have to play hard every game, so it’ll be good for our guys.”
The Plainsmen will turn around and play a doubleheader on Saturday with Blackwell at noon and Three Rivers at 7:30 p.m.
