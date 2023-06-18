Enid News & Eagle
The Enid Plainsmen and Majors had a positive “spin” literally and figuratively at the Big Fire OKC Big Friendly Classic Saturday.
The Majors, 12-0, finished pool play at 3-0 after run-ruling the Dallas Spin Berry, 11-3, at Cashion High School. The Plainsmen, 8-7-1, finished pool play at 2-2 with a dramatic 9-8 win over Dallas Spin Sonnier at Oklahoma Christian University.
The Majors will face Prestige Worldwide Baseball at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the semifinals of the tournament. The Plainsmen did not qualify for the championship round. The winner will face the winner of the MVP Bandy-Murders Row-MVP Dom winner at 5 p.m. for the championship. Murders Row and MVP Dom will meet at 10:15 a.m. for the right to play the top-seeded MVP Bandy.
Alex Conover, Carson Moore and Trevin Pettigrew all homered to pace a 13-hit attack which saw Enid score three in the first, one in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth to end the game on the eight-run rule.
Braden Whipple allowed only three hits and one run over four innings while striking out four and walking five.
Cooper Jarnagin was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. McCage Hartling was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. James Humphrey was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Colton Strange drove in Jake Kennedy in the fifth to end the game.
PLAINSMEN 9,
SPIN SONNIER 8
Enid went through a roller coaster of emotions as Spin Sonnier scored seven runs in the sixth to turn a comfortable 8-1 Plainsmen lead into an 8-8 tie.
However, the Plainsmen ended the inning with momentum as Aiden Kirk hit into a double play which saw first baseman Dallas Darrow throw home to catcher Karter Simon for the first out and Simon threw to pitcher Gabe Goodpasture at first for the second to end the inning.
“That was a big-time play,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “We had some young guys be in the right spots.”
Whaetley Chaloupek ended the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning to score Aiden Robinson, who had walked, gone to second on a wild pitch and to third on a walk to Simon. Chaloupek was 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored.
Robinson was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Bennett Percival was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Darrow had a two-RBI single in the third.
Goodpasture, the third pitcher in the sixth, picked up the win. Dezmond Mittlestet, brought up from the White team, pitched 4⅔ strong innings as the starter. He allowed three hits and one run while striking out four and walking two.
“We got out of this what we needed out of it,” Gore said. “Dezmond Mittlestet did an outstanding job and we hit the ball well.”
