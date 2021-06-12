Enid — The Enid Majors started the Enid Festival with a 6-3 win against 3 Rivers on Friday, June 11, 2021 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark behind a complete game from Maddux Mayberry.
After giving up an early solo-homer to Harley Shaffer in the top of the second inning, Enid responded with three straight hits to begin the game. Will Edmunson scored the first run for the Majors on an RBI-single, and Bryce Logan landed a two-RBI single up the middle of the field.
“We barreled some balls up there in the second inning and it looked pretty good,” Majors head coach Kris Webb said. “If I didn’t get us thrown out at third base three times, that changes a few things, but that’s who we are, we’re gonna be aggressive and force them to make some plays and they happened to. But for the most part we found barrel and we competed at home plate really well.”
The Majors picked up runs in the third and fifth innings after capitalizing on several of the Bandits’ mistakes. All three of Bandits’ errors all came in consecutive innings in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
Ty Hammock went three-for-three on the day with all three hits coming on doubles. Bryce was one-for-two at the plate with his two RBI.
“I really liked what Logan Bryce did at second base,” Webb said. “He played second base almost flawlessly. He set the tempo at the top of the lineup and then Hammock hit two or three doubles, so I liked what those two guys did for sure.”
Webb said he was also impressed with the game his defense and pitcher had.
“Maddux Mayberry and came out and threw strikes, competed and was very efficient. We played relatively pretty clean defensively.”
The Majors will be 2-0 heading into Saturday, despite already perhaps their toughest opponent at the festival. Webb said he always knows his team will be tested when they face off against 3 Rivers head coach Mike Whitten.
“We know what they’re programs about and what Mike does, we knew he does a great job with them,” Webb said. “We knew they were gonna compete and we were excited to compete against somebody that was capable of beating us.”
The Majors will face off against the Oklahoma Travelers on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
PLAINSMEN USE HOT START AGAINST WOODWARD
The Enid Plainsmen jumped out to a 7-1 lead on the the Woodward Travelers to pick up their first win of the Enid Festival, 7-4 on Friday.
Bennett Percival scored the first run of the game in bottom of the first on a double to right field. The Travelers walked two batters and gave up two runs on a missed ground ball to close out the inning.
Enid landed three more hits in the second, and had four batters walked or hit by pitches. McCage Hartling finished the game two-for-four with an RBI on a ground ball to right field. Dallas Goodpasture was two-for-two and Percival finished one-for-three with two RBI.
Percival also pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs. He struck out one batter and walked six.
Woodward drove in two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to bring the score back within striking distance, but were held scoreless in the final two innings.
The Plainsmen play Blackwell on Saturday at noon.
