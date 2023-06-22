Enid News & Eagle
The unbeaten Enid Majors — fresh off a championship at the Big Fire OKC Big Friendly Classic — will try to continue that momentum at the Northwestern Oklahoma State Classic which begins a four-day run Thursday at Alva.
Enid is in a pool with Crew Baseball, Southeast (Kan.) Elevation and the Wichita Grays 16-Under.
The Majors, 14-0, will play Crew Baseball at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the Salina Falcons at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Southeast (Kan.) Elevation at 11:15 a.m. and Wichita Grays 16-Under at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Enid Plainsmen Blue summer team is in a pool with WAR Baseball, Warriors Crone, Salina Falcons and the Wichita Grays 18-Under.
Enid will face Crew Baseball at 9 a.m. and WAR Baseball at 1 p.m. Friday and the Salina Falcons at 6 and the Wichita Grays 18-Under at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
The two teams in each pool advance to the championship round Sunday with the semifinals at 9 a.m. (A-1 vs. B-2) and 11:15 a.m. (B-1 vs. A-2) and the championship at 1:30 p.m.
Dallas Goodpasture will pitch Thursday with Braden Whipple going Friday and Carson Moore and Zane Wilson Saturday. Alex Conover and Jake Kennedy are scheduled to pitch Sunday, providing the Majors reach the championship round.
“This should be a good tournament for us,” said Majors coach Dylan Norsen. “If we keep playing like we have been, we should be all right.”
The tournament will be the next-to-last competition for the Majors before going to the Connie Mack Regional July 5-10. They will host Woodward in a 1 p.m. doubleheader July 1.
The Plainsmen, 8-7-1, were 2-2 at the Big Fire Tournament.
“We will have four tough games (in the pool),” said Plainsmen coach Brad Gore. “It will be a lot like the teams we face in Connie Mack. Hopefully, we can build what we did last week. We hit the ball pretty well. There were a couple of games where we didn’t pitch so much.”
Norsen, an NWOSU assistant, said the Rangers use the tournament to evaluate potential recruits.
