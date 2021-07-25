FARMINGTON, N.M. — The Enid Majors used the long ball to break open a tight game and defeat the Colton Nighthawks, 11-4 in their final game of pool play at the Connie Mack World Series.
Tournament officials will draw the bracket portion of the tournament at 9:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m. MDT) Sunday. Enid coach Kris Webb said the pool championship should give his team a good draw.
“We won our pool, that’s all I care about now,’’ Webb said. “The rest is about catching breaks.’’
The Majors, 32-0, made their own breaks Saturday night.
Will Edmundson’s three-RBI double was the big blow in a five-run fifth inning which broke a 2-2 tie.
Ian Daugherty hit a three-run homer, followed by a solo homer by Ty Hammock to highlight a four-run sixth inning which extended the lead and gave the Majors some insurance.
All those hits came with two outs.
“When you get into big games, it’s all about catching breaks,’’ Webb said. “You got to get the big two-out hits and we did that, thankfully. The score didn’t dictate the game. We got the runs late. It was a really good game. They got a good group over there.’’
Kade Goeke opened the fifth with a single and advanced to second on an error on a fielder’s choice by Bryce Logan. Both advanced a base on a Cayden Brumbaugh sacrifice. Goeke scored on a wild pitch. Walks to Carson Benge and Daugherty loaded the bases.
Hammock struck out for the second out but Edmundson cleared the bases with a double on an 0-2 count. He scored when Drake Kerr reached on an error.
“That broke their backs,’’ said Webb about Edmundson’s double.
In the seventh, Logan and Brumbaugh reached on walks. Benge flew out for the second out, but Daugherty and Hammock hammered back-to-back homers to conclude the scoring.
“Oh my Lord, Ian got ahold of it,’’ Webb said. “He cleared the light pole. Ty cleared the trees. It was rather impressive.’’
Hammack scored on a two-out Goeke single in the second for the first run. Brumbaugh broke a 1-1 tie in the third when he singled and scored after an error, passed ball and ground out by Daugherty.
Five Majors pitchers — Jack Hill, Keaton Ruthardt, Kaleb Webb, Matthew Holzhammer and Blake Priest — combined for a nine-hitter and 10 strikeouts. The Nighthawks left nine runners on base, including the bases loaded in the fifth when they tied the game on a bases-loaded walk to Jake Entrekin.
Melvin got the win striking out three and allowing two hits over two innings. He struck out Sebastian Flores with the bases loaded in the fifth to keep the game tied at 2-2.
“Our pitching was good,’’ Webb said. “It was exactly like I planned it. We wanted to keep everybody available for bracket play and it worked out well.’’
Starter Hill struck out four in allowing one hit and one walk in two scoreless innings.
The Majors did not look like a team that was playing in the World Series for the first time.
“This is a good group of kids,’’ Webb said. “I love them to death and I can’t say enough good things about them. We’re doing everything we can to make Enid proud.’’
Webb said pressure “is a privilege.’’
“Coming to the World Series comes with a ton of pressure,’’ Webb said. “We have accepted that. We’ll play a hard as we can.’’
The Majors had to settle for a tie in their first game on Saturday, after jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Three of Enid’s first four batters registered a hit in the first inning including RBIs singles by Cayden Brumbaugh, Carson Benge, Ian Daugherty and Will Edmunson. Kade Shatwell pitched the bottom of the second inning and gave up no hits before the game was delayed due to lightning in the area.
It was later determined that the field conditions were too poor to continue, and the Majors had to settle for a tie despite having a three-run lead. The fact that Shatwell had pitched for an inning meant he was unavailable for the team’s second game on Saturday.
Sports editor Tarik Masri contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.