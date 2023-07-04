James Humphrey won’t ever forget June 18, 2023.
That was at the day he went 4-for-5 with two homers — including a grand slam — and seven RBI in the Enid Majors’ 18-7 win over MVP Bandy in the finals of the OKC Big Fire Friendly Classic.
“That was the first time I ever hit two homers in a game,” Humphrey said. “It was fun. I’m just seeing it well I guess.”
He is having a lot of fun for the 19-0-1 Majors, who will face the Burkburnett (Texas) Blacksox at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the first pool game of the Connie Mack National Regional at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Humphrey has hit four homers this summer already.
“I’ve improved a good amount so far this summer,” Humphrey said. “I started to figure it out toward the end of the high school season and I’m carrying it over with me. I’m really having a lot of fun.”
His confidence has grown over the summer.
“Once you get started, you keep building up your confidence,” he said. “It’s a good feeling.”
He has adjusted from Brad Gore, whom he played for four years at EHS, to Majors head coach Dylan Norsen, who is an assistant at Northwestern Oklahoma State where Humphrey will play collegiately.
“He’s fun to play for,” Humphrey said. “He’s laid back and lets us do our own thing, which is good. He keeps it simple. He helps with a lot of stuff, but he lets us do our own thing, which is fun.”
Hitting has become Humphrey’s thing after being known more for his defense previously.
“I just want to keep up the momentum,” Humphrey said.
Humphrey doesn’t care where he plays as long as it’s not left out.
“It has been fun in the outfield,” he said. “It took a couple of games to get used to it, but I’m figuring it out.”
His biggest adjustment has been judging fly balls front and back.
“You don’t get those kind of balls at first,” he said. “You have to be a lot more accurate with your throws.”
Humphrey has adjusted to playing with teammates that he’s known all of his life to playing with players from all over the state. Instead of taking a bus to games, he goes by car.
“I’m getting to know everybody well,” he said. “We got to know each other pretty well and we bonded pretty quick.”
Humphrey is accustomed to the big stage, having reached the Class 6A state finals with the Plainsmen last spring and the quarterfinals the year before.
“I just approach it like any other game of baseball,” he said. “I’m approaching it with a mindset to have fun. I just try to stay relaxed and keep [my] mindset in the right place.”
The tournament has drawn 26 teams. The Majors will also play the Dallas Mustangs Gilbreath at 8:15 p.m. Friday and the UBC Badarack at 8:15 p.m. Saturday with hopes of reaching the championship rounds, which start Sunday.
The Majors became the first Oklahoma team to ever win the Connie Mack National championship in 2021 and were second in the regional a year ago.
“I think we will do just fine,” he said. “Our main goal is to win it. I feel like we can do that with the way we have been playing.”
He contributes the team’s success to pitching with a staff headed by Enid All-Stater Jake Kennedy who is joined by Alex Conover, Carson Moore, Braden Whipple, Zane Wilson, Dallas Goodpasture and Trevin Pettigrew, among others.
“Our pitching has been the best,” he said. “We have guys who can throw strikes. That’s the best thing that you can do.”
Humphrey is motivated the Plainsmen’s 16-6 loss to Bixby in the state championship game.
“We (the Enid players) have used it as fuel I would say,” he said. “I wish we could play that game over with a different outcome. It is what it is and you have to move on.”
Humphrey won’t be a stranger at NWOSU as he will be joined by Majors and Plainsmen teammates Brock Slater and Goodpasture as well as ex-Plainsmen Jacob McCool, Colby Jarnagin and Hayden Priest among others.
“It’s an awesome place,” Humphrey said. “They have a great coach (head coach Ryan Bowen) and I’ll have some great teammates. It’s just a really good place and I really like it.”
His goals are “just to get better.”
“I’ll do what I can to get better,” Humphrey said. “Baseball is about having fun. It is what it is.”
Humphrey is a Yankees fan, and his favorite player is slugger Aaron Judge.
