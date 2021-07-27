The Majors were able to stamp out a comeback bid by Albuquerque Baseball Academy in the first round of bracket play at the Connie Mack World Series, before eventually pulling away for a 13-6 win.
Enid jumped out to a 4-0 lead through three and a half innings before Albuquerque found some life at the plate. Joshua Salas hit an RBI-single to score Albuquerque’s first run of the night and the Majors responded with a run of their own in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Cayden Brumbaugh.
Majors’ starting pitcher Bode Brooks had allowed two hits and walked one batter with four strikeouts going into the fourth. In that inning, the Majors gave up two singles, a home run and walked two batters. Maddux Mayberry entered the game to close out the inning with two outs, but the Majors allowed two more runs to score on a single and a walk with the bases loaded.
They responded by scoring eight runs over the final three innings to advance to round 2 of the winners bracket on Tuesday, July 27 against the Frackers at 2 p.m. CT. The game didn’t end until after midnight in New Mexico, due to an earlier game going to extra innings.
“There was like three different ballgames inside that one ballgame,” Majors head coach Kris Webb said. “The first three innings we dominated them. Then Bode came out and was a little flat and I think the altitude’s a little different out here he missed a few pitches and they found some barrels. The one thing about the group is they’re pretty resilient.”
Brooks was replaced by Maddux Mayberry with two outs in the fourth inning. Webb used his trio of former Plainsmen to close out the game on Sunday. Mayberry pitched the fifth inning and was replaced by Blake Priest, who allowed no hits and no runs while walking one batter in the sixth. Webb sent in Zac McEachern to close out the seventh.
Brooks has been one of the Majors most reliable starters this season, but he’ll be forced to sit out until at least Thursday after throwing 76 pitches. Webb said all three of the other pitchers will be available for the team’s next game.
The Majors have now won three of their four games at the World Series by at least seven runs. The fourth game was called in the second inning due to rain, and Enid was forced to settle for a tie despite leading 3-0 through its first at-bat.
Webb said he never knows who’s going to step up and be the team hero on any given game. In the first game, Levi Benge was three for three with four RBIs including a home run a double. Against the Colton Knights, Ian Daugherty went two for three with a three-run home run that helped the Majors extend their lead late in the game.
Against Albuquerque, Webb said it was Drake Kerr’s turn to be the hero after he finished the game two for three at the plate with three RBIs and two doubles.
“His swings looked good, played as hard as he can,” Webb said. “That kid competes man. I’m proud of that dude. I love that dude to death.”
Daugherty, a Kingfisher graduate, hit a two-run homer in the first inning. The Majors were outhit at the plate eight-to-seven despite scoring a run in every inning.
Webb said his team plans to enjoy their day off with their host families on Monday and go by the stadium to watch some of the other teams play.
Webb said he wants his team to enjoy “their last day of summer.”
“Starting on Tuesday, we’ve gotta go to war. It’s gonna be nasty and it’s gonna be exciting,” Webb said.
Their next opponent, the Frackers, will be coming off an emotional win on Sunday over the Dallas Patriots. The Frackers won the game on a three-run walk-off home run while trailing in extra innings. NOC Enid-commit Ty Chapman plays shortshop for the Frackers.
They were given the top seed out of Pool B after a 2-0-1 record through their first three games. The Majors will be more fresh coming into the game due to the Frackers going to extra innings on Sunday, they also only played two full pool games.
“They can hit, their lead-off hitter is a good player that hit a walk-off bomb (in the last game against Dallas),” Webb said about the Frackers. “They’ve got some good baseball players over there. The majority of their players are from the Dallas-area I think and the Dallas-Forth Worth hub is as good as high school baseball is in America. They’ve got good players over there.”
