ALVA — Dallas Goodpasture showed Thursday he is more than a relief pitcher.
Goodpasture, making his first start of the summer, threw a no-hitter while striking out seven and walking two as the Enid Majors (15-0) run-ruled Crew Baseball, 14-0, in the first day of the NWOSU Classic.
Shortstop Jake Kennedy made two spectacular plays to help save the no-no, but Goodpasture was in command.
“Everything was in the zone,” said Majors coach Dylan Norsen. “He was really good with his fastball and he was able to work in his slider and changeup when he needed to. He was dialed in. He saved our pitching for the rest of the tournament (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).”
Goodpasture needed only 62 pitches for the five-inning game with 39 of those being strikes.
Chisholm’s Jackson Caddell opened the game with a walk, but Garber’s Jace Shipley grounded into a double play started by Kennedy.
Caddell walked with two outs in the fourth, but Shipley flew out to end the inning.
Goodpasture was backed by a 15-hit attack. He helped his own cause by having two singles and scoring two runs.
The Majors scored two in the first and second, three in the third, one in the fourth and clinched a run-rule (10 runs) with six in the fifth.
Alex Conover homered, doubled twice, scored three runs and had three RBI. Carson Moore had two doubles, scored twice and drove in four runs. Trevin Pettigrew scored three times with a triple and an RBI.
McCage Hartling had a double, scored a run and drove in another. Brock Slater scored twice and had an RBI. Garrett Shull and James Humphrey had RBI. Kennedy scored a run.
“We were swinging it pretty good today,” Norsen said.
The Majors will face the Salina, Kan., Falcons at 8:15 p.m. Friday with Braden Whipple on the mound.
The Plainsmen will begin pool play Friday facing Crew Baseball at 9:15 a.m. and WAR Baseball at 1:30 p.m.
