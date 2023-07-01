ENID, Okla. — The Enid Majors’ scheduled game at the Woodward Travelers for Saturday, July 1, 2023, has been canceled, Majors coach Dylan Norsen said.
The Travelers were coming off playing four games at the Enid Plainsmen Festival Thursday and Friday.
“The Travelers said they didn’t have enough pitching, so they decided to cancel it," Norsen said.
The game was supposed to be the fine tuneup for the 19-0-1 Majors before going to the Connie Mack National Regional at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, which begins next Thursday.
“It sucks," Norsen said, “but it is nice to get a little bit of rest and get ready to go next week. That how it goes sometimes."
The Majors hadn’t played since Sunday when they defeated the Wichita Grays 18s, 6-0, and Wake and Rake Baseball of Kingfisher, 11-1, in the semifinals and finals of the NWOSU Summer Classic.
The team had a practice Thursday at Tuttle. Norsen won’t have another practice before the tournament.
“With the holiday coming up, it would be tough to do another one," Norsen said. “They are getting ready throwing and hitting on their own. They will be ready to go."
Center fielder Garrett Shull played with the Enid Plainsmen for the Festival Thursday and Friday.
The Plainsmen will face the Burkburnett Blacksox at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the first round of pool play. They will play the Dallas Mustangs Gilbreath at 8:15 p.m. Friday and UBC Badarack at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
Three sites are being used for the 26-team regional — David Allen, Myers Field at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva and Wendell Simmons Field at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
There will be six games each day at David Allen — 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. There will be three games at NWOSU (2, 4:30 and 7 p.m.) and four at UCO (noon and 2:15, 4:30 and 6:45 p.m.).
The Woodward Travelers will face the Oklahoma Express at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at NWOSU.
The championship rounds will begin Sunday at David Allen.
The Majors lost to the Texas Stix 18s of Grapevine, Texas, 2-0, in last year’s finals.
