ENID, Okla. — The Enid Majors did something no Oklahoma team ever did Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Majors became the first Oklahoma team to ever qualify for the Connie Mack World Series with a 5-4 victory over MVP Heath.
The World Series will begin July 21 in Farmington, N.M.
“It’s an absolute blessing,’’ said Enid coach Kris Webb. “That’s all that is. First and foremost we have to thank God for all the ability, and (we're) lucky that he favored us with. We’re blessed.’’
MVP Heath fans might agree with that.
The Majors had a few nervous moments before hoisting the championship trophy. Majors pitcher-third baseman Carson Benge was named the tournament MVP. MVP Heath left 11 runners on base, including four on third.
MVP Heath appeared to take a 3-1 lead on a fielder’s choice by Gavin Haines that scored Houston Russell in the third. However, umpires ruled Taylor Tate of Kingfisher was guilty of interference when he slid past second and into the outfield on the play. Haines was ruled out and Russell and Lake Strickland were ordered back to second and third.
Instead of being up 3-1 and having the bases loaded with one out, MVP Heath had runners on second and third with two out. Cade Stephenson flied out to end the threat.
“Oh, my God that was big time,’’ Webb said. “But checking the rule book, they made the right call. It was a tough call … something you don’t see every day.’’
MVP Heath, down 5-2 in the sixth took advantage of five walks and two wild pitches to score twice to cut the lead to 5-4. They had the bases loaded when Enid reliever Blake Priest got Taylor to fly out.
With newcomer Will Farr on the mound in the seventh, Stephenson reached on an error with one out, but Farr struck out Craw Taylor and got Zac Carroll to hit in an game-ending force play.
“He is what he is, just a little gamer,’’ Webb said of Farr.
Farr pitched Silo to the Class 2A state championship. His father Kevin and Webb are close friends. The younger Farr had indicated to Webb he wanted to pitch for him.
“I wanted to show them what I could do,’’ Farr said. “I got the final out in the state (high school) championship game, so this was very exciting. I hope they trust me again in Farmington.’’
Enid got another break in the first when catcher Ian Daugherty overthrew third on a stolen base attempt by Jonah Mahen. Umpires, though, said time had been called. Mahen would be out on a fielder’s choice.
“We didn’t break,’’ Webb said. “We did what we were supposed to do. I was nervous all weekend. I was never absolutely comfortable. The zone for pitchers was a little tight, but they competed and gave me everything they got.’’
Benge, the winning pitcher in a 10-2 run rule over the Oklahoma Drillers in the morning semifinal, hit .632 in the tournament (12 of 19). He was one-for-two in the finals with a sac fly that scored Bryce Logan with the first run in the first. He singled and scored in the fifth.
“I feel great, but this was a team effort,’’ he said. “It means a lot to me. I worked my tail off just to be good. It’s awesome to come in with this group of guys and win this thing.’’
Benge allowed only two hits against the Drillers and struck out seven, retiring the last eight batters. He walked two.
“Carson Benge is one of the most talented payers that I’ve been able to put his name in the lineup,’’ Webb said. “He’s as good as there is.’’
Benge is one of our several players from the now disbanded Oklahoma Fuel who joined the Majors.
“This (Enid) is my team now,’’ said Benge, who played at Yukon and is headed to Oklahoma State. “We already had that chemistry built and it carried over into here.’’
Ty Hammack, who hit a shot over the left field wall against the Drillers, was another hero.
Hammack broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth with a double that scored Benge, who singled and Daugherty, who walked. He scored what proved to be the winning run on a RBI single by Will Edmundson.
Hammack was more determined after Daugherty was intentionally walked.
“That lit a fire under me,’’ he said. “I was wanting to get those runs crossed. Maybe I should have been walked too. It feels good to put the team on top and give us a chance to win.’’
“Ty has been clutch for us all summer,’’ Webb said. “He was the MVP of the regional qualifier and was almost the MVP of this tournament.’’
Hammack felt the historic presence of the win.
“It feels awesome,’’ he said. “It’s an unbelievable honor.’’
The Majors, 24-0, had set a goal to qualify for the World Series. They had won last year’s regional but the World Series was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“Being undefeated really doesn’t matter,’’ Webb said. “We were just wanting to go to Farmington. It’s special for me because I have family out there and they have been wanting to go see us play.’’
Enid tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth when Edmunson singled and scored on a two-out single by Kade Goeke.
Keaton Ruthardt picked up the win after going three and one-third innings on the mound in relief. He allowed one run, three hits and four walks.
MVP Heath had reached the finals with a 7-2 win over the Oklahoma City Sandlot.
MAJORS 10, DRILLERS 2
Eight of Enid’s nine starters had hits as the game ended after five innings. The Majors scored five in the second, one in third and four in the fifth. All five runs in the second were unearned, thanks to two errors.
Zandt Payne drove in three runs with a two-RBI double in the fifth. He had another RBI in the second. He scored twice.
Logan scored twice and had an RBI. Cayden Brumbaugh had an RBI single in the second. Hammack scored twice in addition to his home run.
Drake Kerr scored twice and had a double. Edmundson had a double in the fifth and scored.
The Majors will begin play Thursday at the Connie Mack state tournament at David Allen. They will play the Drillers 17-under team at 7:30 p.m. in the first round.
The Enid Plainsmen will play the 18-under Drillers at 2:30.
“Winning the state tournament has always been one of our goals,’’ Webb said. “That’s still on our to do list.’’
One other thing was added to that list Sunday.
“We might as well be the first team (from Oklahoma) to win it, too,’’ he said.
Connie Mack Southern Plains Regional
At David Allen Memorial Ballpark
Semifinals
MAJORS 10, DRILLERS 2
Majors 051 04 —10 8 0
Drillers 200 00 — 2 2 4
WP — Benge, 5 innings, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Hill, 4 2/3 innings, 7 H, 8 R, 3 ER. Majors — Logan, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI; Brumbaugh, 1-for-4, RBI; Daugherty, 1-for-3, run scored; Hammock, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, home run, RBI; Edmundson, 1-for-3, run scored, double; Kerr, 1-for-1, 2 run scored, double; Payne, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, double, 3 RBI; Goeke, 1-for-1, run scored, RBI. Drillers — Shirey, 1-for-3, run scored; Hunt, run scored; Patton, 1-for-1
MVP HEATH 7, OKC SANDLOT 2
MAJORS 5, MVP HEATH 4
Majors 100 130 0 — 5 8 1
MVP Heath 011 002 0 – 4 5 2
WP — Ruthardt, 3 1/3 innings, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Lunsford, 4 2/3 innings, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks. Majors — Logan, 1-for-3, run scored, double; Benge, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI; Daugherty, run scored; Hammock, 1-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI; Edmunson, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Kerr, 1-for-3; Payne, 1-for-3; Goeke, 1-for-3. MVP Heath — Edwards, 1-for-3; Mahen, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI; Strickland, 2-for-3; T. Taylor, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Haines, run scored; Stephenson, run scored; C. Taylor, run scored; Carroll, RBI
