It’s a new cast and a new coach, but the Enid Majors are confident of taking their third straight championship at the Connie Mack State Tournament which begins Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Majors, who went 4-0 in winning the Woodward Tournament last month, will be facing the SPL Scissortail Gray at 11:15 a.m. in their first game of pool play Thursday. They will play the Shockers Black at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Risin Baseball at 6 p.m. Saturday in pool play.
The championship round is set for 1 p.m. Sunday against the Pool B survivors (Enid Plainsmen, Shockers Red, Woodward Travelers, Oklahoma Express and Drillers Bridges).
“We feel good that our team is going to play well,” said new Majors coach Dylan Norsen. “We feel we have the pitchers to go out and take it to teams in the tournament and that our bats will catch on fire.”
Enid High ace Jake Kennedy will be held out until Sunday, Norsen said.
Norsen feels he has a deep staff with Carson Moore and All-Stater Alex Conover of 4A state champion Tuttle, All-Stater Braden Whipple of Shattuck and All-Stater Zane Wilson of Shawnee.
Norsen describes all of them having overpowering stuff. Pitching becomes more of a premium with Connie Mack since teams will be using wood bats.
“If you don’t have the pitching, you won’t get very far,” Norsen said. “Whoever gives up the most free bases, usually ends up losing. I would say pitching is our biggest strength.”
Unlike past years, the Majors will have a strong local flavor with Kennedy being joined by fellow Plainsmen catcher McCage Hartling, first baseman-pitcher-outfielder James Humphrey, second baseman Brock Slater, shortstop-outfielder-pitcher Cooper Jarnagin, center fielder Garrett Shull and pitcher-outfielder Dallas Goodpasture.
That has helped the Majors build some chemistry despite a limited schedule, Norsen said.
Hartling is sharing catching duties with All-Stater Colton Strange of Yukon, Trevin Pettigrew will split time with Humphrey at first. All-State Kyler Proctor splits time with Jarnagin at short. Kennedy, Conover and Moore will be at third depending who is on the mound.
Josh Wofford of Stillwater is in left. Shull is in center with Conover, Humphrey and Cooper being possibilities in right.
“The Enid kids know the Yukon kids from playing against them, and that builds chemistry,” Norsen said. “I think we will jell and come together and play really well this summer. I have really enjoyed coaching these kids.
“I know the home field is definitely an advantage for us. Everybody wants to play well in front of the home crowd and in the town they represent. I do wish we could have played last week, but there weren’t any tournaments available. This is a great group of kids and we will be fine this week.”
With Connie Mack rosters ever changing, it’s difficult to get scouting reports. Norsen will do much of his scouting while watching the tournament.
Norsen, an assistant at Northwestern Oklahoma State, played with Jarnagin’s brother, Colby, with the Rangers. Goodpasture and Humphrey are headed to NWOSU.
Norsen played three years for the Rangers and competed at both Mesa (Ariz.) and Northeastern Colorado Junior College before that.
The Plainsmen summer Blue team, 3-3-1, will face the Oklahoma Express at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Shockers Red at 1:30 Friday and Drillers Bridges at 9 a.m. and Shockers Black at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
Plainsmen coach Brad Gore was undecided about his pitching rotation for his team, which is comprised for the tournament of all underclassmen.
He is leaning toward Aidan Robinson for the first game. Karter Simon and Israel Gonzales combined for a no-hitter in a rain-shortened game with Ponca City Tuesday.
Whaetley Chaloupek and Bennett Percival are other proven varsity performers along with Dax Goeke.
“It’s always a good field,” Gore said. “There’s a lot of good teams in it. We’re excited to play in it.”
The Plainsmen have always been competitive against the older teams.
“Our goal is to win it,” Gore said, “but we use the summer to improve.”
Games will be seven innings with an eight-run rule after five. Major League Baseball smart rules will be in effect. There will be a two-hour time limit for pool play.
