The Enid Majors and Oklahoma Travelers met with the Connie Mack State Baseball championship on the line. The Majors were hotter than the 100-plus degree temperature, defeating the Travelers 8-0 via run-rule in the fifth inning.
Majors starter Danny Satterlee, a Wichita State signee spun a four inning gem before being replaced by closer Taylor Laxson.
"It was hard today," said Majors coach Kris Webb. "Danny got gassed there in the fourth. We wanted to get him to 8- pitches but it just wasn't going to happen today with the heat. He competed hard though."
Satterlee allowed one hit and struck out seven. Laxton did not allow a hit and struck out three.
"I've never played on a team that competed this well," Satterlee said.
"We didn't have the best season but the recruiting class coming in is really good," Satterlee said of Wichita State. "I fell in love with their facilities and it's close to home. The coaches at WSU believe in me as much as I believe in myself."
The Majors scored five runs in the first inning, one via a walk, one on a hit by pitch, one on a balk and two via contact with the ball. The only hit to score in the first was a Spencer Bolles single.
The Majors added runs in the second, third and fourth .
In the second, Owasso's Soloman Slaknik had an RBI double. In the third a grounder score a run. In the fourth, Spencer Bolles was walked to score the eighth run, putting the Majors at the run-rule with. an eight run lead after Laxton struck out the Travelers in the fifth.
The Majors, defending Connie Mack national champs after a 39-0 season locked up a spot in the regionals,. so did the Travelers by making it to the state title game.
Oklahoma commit Noah Kang was named the tournament MVP. Kang had two RBI in the tournament.
"The Majors is a great opportunity with a bunch of great guys," said Kang. "It was fun to get out here and compete."
Kang's Majors finished the game just as the Sooners were finishing up a game to send OU to Omaha fro the College World Series.
"OU is a great environment," Kang said. "People are getting drafted and new talent is coming in. It's a great opportunity."
"No comment," said Webb when asked how this year's majors team stacks up to the 2021 team.
