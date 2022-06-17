The Baseball Gods were with the Enid Majors in a 2-1, eight-inning victory over SWAT Academy of Oklahoma City in Pool A play at the South Plains Connie Mack Qualifier at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The winning run was scored in the bottom of the eighth when Spencer Boles’ pop fly was lost in the lights between second base and shallow right field.
“It’s ashame the game had to end this way,’’ said Enid coach Kris Webb. “It was a great ballgame. All the pitchers threw really well.’’
The win put the Majors (2-0) into Sunday’s 5:30 p.m. championship game. They will conclude pool play against 0-2 Shockers Black at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Jackson Gless started on second to open the eighth due to the new extra inning rules. He advanced to third after Jackson Smith was hit by a pitch and Solo Solanik singled.
SWAT pitcher David Saldon agot out of trouble by striking out Duncan Key and Gless being forced at home on a grounder by Brennan Morgan.
Boles, though, followed with the pop fly that was lost in the lights bringing home Smith the winning run.
Saldon allowed seven hits while striking out six and walking three.
Smith had two doubles — the first of which brought home Gless — who had walked — in the first. Smith doubled with two out in the fifth but was stranded at third when Solanik struck out.
Enid pitchers Gabe Murrell and Taylor Laxton combined for a four-hitter. Both went four innings and gave up two hits. Murrell struck out five while Laxton fanned two. The defense committed four double plays behind them.
Murrell did not allow a runner past second in his first pitching outing of the summer for the Majors.
Laxton allowed an unearned run in the seventh. Blake Seefeldt walked and scored after a single by Jarod Fugate, an error on a fielder’s choice and a double play. Willy Clymer grounded out to end the inning with a runner on third.
Laxton retired all three batters he faced in the eighth with Clymer on second.
Noah Smallwood was two-for-three for the Majors with a single and a double.
