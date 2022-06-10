Friday’s Enid Majors 5-1 victory over the OK Express at the Connie Mack State Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark must have brought back memories for old timers.
The game was played in an hour and 20 minutes as there were only two walks and two errors and batters came up swinging with wood bats to speed the game up.
“Kudos for both teams,’’ said Enid coach Kris Webb. “Guys were throwing strikes and guys were making plays in the field. That makes for good baseball.’’
Majors pitcher Jaxon Gless, a University of Oklahoma commit from 4A state champion Blanchard, allowed only four hits while striking out seven and walking only one over six innings.
“When you’re throwing strikes like that, it allows for your defense to be more engaged,’’ Webb said. “He did a good job keeping the ball down and getting ground balls.’’
The Majors, 3-0 in pool play, can clinch a spot in Sunday’s championship game by beating SWAT Academy at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
‘“We’re in the drivers seat,’’ Webb said. “We are where we want to be. SWAT is a good team, but I like our chances.’’
Deer Creek Edmond’s Brett Pease, a University of Central Oklahoma commit, is scheduled to pitch for the Majors.
Gless said he didn’t throw great but was able to follow the game plan to a T. He was helped by two double plays.
“We wanted to throw strikes and have fun,’’ he said. “Sometimes you just have to get out there and shove. I have the best of the best in the state behind me. I have a lot of trust in them and they are making plays for me.’’
The Express got three of their hits in the third when Jared Herndon singled in Tyler Offel for their run. A double play ended the inning.
Gless was backed by a nine-hit attack. Duncan Key of Deer Creek Edmond, Spencer Boles of Choctaw and Solo Skalnik of Owasso were all two for three with a run scored.
The Majors took a 3-1 lead with three runs in the third. Boles had an infield single and scored on a double by Key. Gless singled in Key and scored after a passed ball and an infield single by Skalnik.
Skalnik led off the sixth with a double and scored after Brennan Morgan reached on an error. Kale Miller’s RBI double scored Morgan.
“We played real well,’’ Webb said. “We got good pitching. Our defense was really good and we got some timely hitting.’’
The Majors roster has undergone a complete turnover from last season when they were 39-0 and became the first Oklahoma team to win the Connie Mack World Series. They opened the tournament with wins over Oklahoma Drillers Bridges, 7-0 and Shockers Black, 3-2.
“The guys are starting to figure out their roles,’’ Webb said.
“We have definitely bonded,’’ Gless said. “We’re all brothers and love each other and having fun.’’
The Enid Plainsmen, 2-1, will be back in action Saturday against Shockers Red at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Other Saturday games pit OKC Sandlot Kelley against OK Travelers at 9 a.m.; OK Express against Shockers Black at 11:15 a.m.; Drillers Atwood against Shockers Red at 1:30 and Drillers Bridges against SWAT at 3:45 p.m.
