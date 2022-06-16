Garrett Boles found redemption at the right time as he doubled home pinch runner Noah Smallwood to give the Enid Majors a 2-1 victory over Colorado’s Batter’s Box Navy Thursday at a Connie Mack South Plains Qualifier at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Boles had struck out and had grounded to short in his first two at bats against Box Navy’s Spencer Searcey, who limited the Majors to five hits.
“It’s a mental game between me and that pitcher,” Boles said, “He beat me twice. I was not going to let him beat me the third time. I kind of got out of my head and let my swing do the work.”
Boles had been expecting Searcey to go outside, but Majors coach Kris Webb told him to expect an inside pitch.
“I let it go deep and I got a hit,” Boles said. “It (hit) should have been done a long time ago, but it felt nice. You want to be the guy to be at the plate in any tough situation. I just bear down and swung the baseball bat.”
Searcey, who walked only one batter, hit Kole Miller with a pitch with one out to set up Boles’ heroics.
Majors starter Kyle Mantooth allowed only five hits and one run over six innings. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter. Box Navy got its only run in the fourth when Noah Suazo doubled home Dylan Heason.
Reliever Gage Norvell came on in the seventh and walked Searcey to open the inning. He picked off Searcey and then struck out the next two.
Webb said it was pre-planned that both Mantooth and Norvell would pitch Thursday.
“Having a good athlete like Gage is always good for us,” Webb said. “That (pickoff was a great play). It was a great game. Kudos to their guy. He did a good job going in and out. It’s nice to turn things up when it counts.”
The Majors scored their other run in the first with two outs. Jacob Gless had a double and scored on a Jackson Smith’s single.
Enid will face OKC SWAT Academy at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
