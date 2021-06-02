Phoenix’s comeback bid fell short against Madison on Tuesday, falling 9-8 in their third game of the World Series.
The Bears trailed 7-1 after the first five innings, before stringing together seven runs in four innings to close out the game, only to lose in the next inning, a walk-off single by Madison’s Brady Jurgella.
“To battle back like we did, and then to have it kind of end like that, I mainly just feel bad for the guys that won’t be back next year that battled their butts off, not just today, but the whole year,” Phoenix head coach Kevin Kimball said.
Freshman Carson Fluno pitched six innings while allowing three hits, three earned runs and two strikeouts. In the sixth inning he walked three batters in a row and was relieved by Jack McNeil.
Madison’s Gunnar Doyle was three-for-four on the day with three RBI.
“Unfortunately we’ve had a lot of these,” Madison head coach Mike Davenport said. “Maybe not so much giving up big leads or anything like that, but we’ve been in a lot of close games. So I think from that standpoint, we’ve been there enough that it hasn’t really been too big for us.”
The Bears end the season 26-23 and went on an impressive run to end the season just to make the World Series.
“It’s kind of a tough pill to swallow, but man that was awesome as far as the battle back … that part I’m extremely proud of,” Kimball said.
Kellogg outlasts Madison
Connor Brawley homered and pitched two innings of scoreless relief as Kellogg outlasted Madison, 9-5 in an elimination game at the Division II Junior College World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Tuesday.
Brawley struck out four and allowed only one hit after coming in with a runner on first in the eighth.
Brawley hit a solo homer in the first for the Bruins’ first run. He drove in a run in a three-run third.
The Bruins scored one in the second, three in the third and fourth and one in the fifth and seventh.
Madison’s Logan Mantz was three-for-three with two RBI, including a two-run homer in the fourth.
Kellogg will face LSU-Eunice for the second time at 7 p.m. Wednesday
