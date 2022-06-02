The 11th time proved to be the charm for Madison College at the NJCAA Division II World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, defeating Mercer County 3-1.
The Wolfpack, 48-9 and the tournament’s No. 2 seed, has made 10 trips to the Series and nine since it came to Enid in 2009 but had never reached the championship round, finishing third four times.
Madison, though, broke through Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over Mercer to reach the best of three championship series with top-seed Pearl River which eliminated Florida State-Jacksonville, 13-11.
“It feels good,’’ said Wolfpack coach Mike Davenport.
The Wolfpack came into the Series leading Division II in ERA (3.22) and shutouts (10) had to rely on a trio of pitchers (James Constanzo, Ryan Conover and Andrew Luczak) to get past the Vikings, who limited hard-hitting Madison to only three hits. They combined for seven strikeouts.
Eli Hoyt, Alex Hayes and Jett Thielke limited Mercer to six hits and combined for 13 strikeouts, six by Hoyt over four and two-thirds innings, four by Hayes over three innings and three by Thielke over one and one-third innings.
Mercer didn’t get a runner past second after Matt Ervolina homered in the first to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead.
“That was a real baseball game,’’ Davenport said. “There haven’t been a lot of low scoring games here. I’m proud of my guys for battling. We pitched and had good defense.’’
“We have had two double-digit games, 10-6 over Mercer and 13-8 over Heartland and now we have a 3-1 game. That sends the message to the guys that they need to win all types of games. When they punch you in the mouth, you have to score runs. When you get in a game like this, you have to play good defense and limit mistakes.’’
The Wolfpack did just that against the Vikings Zach Storbakken tied the game at 1-1 with a homer to open the second innings. Storbakken had homered in the first game against Mercer.
Madison was able to score the deciding two runs in the fourth on one hit. Jake Nelson walked, followed by a single by Gunnar Doyle. Storbakken reached on an error which scored Nelson. Brady Jurgella’s sac fly scored Doyle to make it 3-1.
“That was a good team win,’’ Storbakken said. “We took advantage of our opportunities. I got a hanging curve ball and I just got a good swing on it. We came here to finish on top. Hopefully, we will keep pitching and playing defense like we have been.’’
Thielke came in in the bottom of the eighth with a runner on second. He walked Jarrett May but struck out Anthony Bruno to end the threat.
Colin Houck had a one-out single in the ninth but Theilke closed the game by striking out Dan Giotti and Jake Kmiec. Giotti had a two-out double in the seventh but Hayes got Kmiec to ground out to end the game.
Davenport was especially pleased with freshmen Hoyt and Hayes on the mound. Hoyt had one of his longer stretches, going 4.2 innings and Hayes gave up only one hit.
“Both of them were huge,’’ Davenport said. “I took Hayes out because I felt like his breaking ball was getting flat to the bigger hits who had already seen him once.’’
Thielke, a starter this season resumed the closer role he had a year ago when Madison was third in the World Series.
The best of three series will open at 7 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is Friday. If Game 3 is needed, it will be Saturday.
“We have watched Pearl River a little bit,’’ Storrbakken said. “It should be a pretty good series. It’s awesome.’’
The series can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM).
Series schedule — all games at 7 p.m. central time.
Thursday, June 2
Friday, June 3
Saturday, June 4 if needed
