After transferring in to Enid prior to her junior season, Kirya Mack played her final game at the EHS Gym on Friday.
The result was a win over Putnam City and a her 27-point performance fueled that.
Judging by that, one could infer that she has started for EHS for all four years.
That would be incorrect. After transferring to Enid prior to the 2021-2022 season, Mack had to sit out the varsity season and play on JV.
"As a junior playing on JV, I don't feel like she was able to develop as a junior," first-year head coach WilliamMilton said. "There was a lot of development."
Mack embraced her move up to varsity and the change in coaches.
"Coming into this year with anew coach it was a big change," Mack said. There was a lot of change on offense and defense."
"I knew she was probably our most talented player," Milton said. "But on the other hand, she can also get all of her teammates just as involved as is. Her motor energizes our team. That's what I'm trying to teach this team , to be leaders in their own right."
That leadership has been big this season for a team going from one or two wins a year, to an 8-15 mark heading into the playoffs against Bixby.
"She came to the realization that leadership isn't always vocal," Milton said. "A lot of it is based off the energy you are carrying. The girls looked up to her because of her age, but she is a talented player."
The thing Mack learned most over her two years at Enid was persistence.
"I've learned to just keep going," she said. "No matter how hard it is or how hard it is, you have to keep going."
