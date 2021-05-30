ENID, Okla. — Top-seeded LSU-Eunice broke out in the late innings to run rule Phoenix (Ariz.) College, 9-1 to complete the second day of the NJCAA Division II College World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Sunday night.
The Bengals, 47-6, will face Kellogg (36-11) at 4 p.m. In the winners bracket.
Rain is in the forecast Monday. Tournament officials said a decision regarding the rain will be made at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The Bengals led only 2-1 after five innings, but scored five in the six and two in the seventh to end the game on the eight-run rule.
Bryce LaRocca homered in the second to make it 1-0. Jarrett McDonald tripled home Hunter Tabb, who had singled in the third.
Phoenix cut the lead to 2-1 when Jarron Wilcox doubled and came home after a Nick Gore sacrifice and a Sammy Serano ground out.
The Bengals sent 10 batters to the plate in scoring five runs in the sixth with a two-RBI single by McDonald, an RBI-double by LaRocca and a RBI-single by Jack Merrifield being the big blow.
LaRocca, with one out in the seventh, singled, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Peyton LeJeune. Brady Hebert, who had been hit by a wild pitch, beat a throw home on a grounder to end the game.
LSU-Eunice's Jerry Couch allowed only three hits in going the distance. He struck out two and walked two.
Phoenix, 26-22, will play Madison (44-13) in an elimination game at 1 p.m. The Wolf Pack eliminated Frederick,Md., 6-2 in the third game Sunday.
MADISON 6, FREDERICK 2
Madison's secured the win on a play which would make many remember back to their Little League days.
With runners on first and second in the ninth, Jake Nelson bunted toward the third base line.
Frederick pitcher John Cummings threw wildly to third on the play and the ball got past the left fielder allowing Nelson to score on a home run by errors to make it 6-2.
“I've never seen that on this level,'' said Madison coach Mike Davenport. “We got lucky. It came within an inch of going out of play. He (Cummings) got a bad hop over his glove which made it a pretty tough play. That gave us a little bit of a cushion.''
Five of the Wolf Pack's seven hits came in the last three innings. Madison broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the seventh. Zach Storbakken doubled and scored on a single by Gunnar Doyle. Doyle would go to third on a fly out and scored on an RBI single by Spencer Bartel.
“We haven't scored a ton of runs this year but we have the ability to score one or two runs when we need to. That didn't show up yestersday (in loss to Kellogg but it did show up today. We will take a win no matter how it happens.''
Madison scored a run in the second to go up 1-0. Frederick's Justin Acel hit a solo homer in the third. The Cougars cut the lead to 3-2 when Spencer Rhoads walked, advanced to third after an error and a sacrifice and scored on a ground out by Michigan Daub.
A double play sniffed out a Frederick threat in the eighth and Jett Theilke retired the side in order to end the game.
Madison starter Jake Wilde allowed five hits and one run over six innings. Frederick starter A.J. Ciesinski allowed five hits and three runs over seven innings.
“We'll take it at this point,'' Davenport said. “We'll take it no matter how it happens. Right now, you take them one day at a time. Frederick has a nice club. They competed hard.''
Frederick ends the season at 20-11.
MADISON 6, FREDERICK 2
Madison 010 000 203 — 6 7 1
Frederick 001 000 100 — 2 6 3
WP — Wilde. LP — Ciesinski. Madison — Doyle, run scored, RBI; Bartel, run scored, RBI; Starbakken, run scored; Jurgella run scored; Nelson, run scored. Frederick — Acal, home run; Rhoads run scored; Daub, RBI
LSU EUNICE 9, PHOENIX 1
Phoenix 000 010 0 — 1 3 3
LSU Eunice 011 005 2 — 9 9 1
WP — Couch, 7 innings, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Burkett, 5 innings, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 walks, 6 strikeouts. Phoenix — Wilcox, double, run scored; Serrano, RBI. LSU Eunice — LeJeune, 2-for-5, RBI, double; Hebert, 2 runs scored; Merrifield, 2 RBI, run scored; Tabb, run scored; McDonald, triple, 3 RBI; Stevens, run scored; Kirsch, run scored; LaRocca, home run, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI
Sunday's results
Kirkwood 8, Lackawanna 5, Lackawanna eliminated
Patrick Henry 6, Lincoln Land 3
Madison 6, Frederick 2, Frederick eliminated
LSU-Eunice 9, Phoenix 1, 7 innings
Monday's games
10 a.m. — Kirkwood vs. Lincoln Land
1 p.m. — Madison vs. Phoenix
4 p.m. — Kellogg vs. LSU-Eunice
7:15 p.m. — Patrick Henry vs. Western
