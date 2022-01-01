ENID, Okla. — With many local athletes forced to miss large portions of their season in 2020, the past year has given many a return to some degree of normalcy in the sports world.
While COVID-19 has remained a major story in the world of sports, its affect on local sports has been much less pronounced in the past year.
With athletes chomping at the bit to return to the field, it’s no surprise 2021 has brought sports fans a healthy dose of both the extreme highs and extreme lows that make sports great.
It was a year of complete surprises, redemption, thrilling triumphs, bitter disappointments and so much more.
Here’s a look at our top sports stories from the past year:
No. 1 — Majors’ perfect season
The Enid Majors proved they had a special team when they became the first baseball team from Oklahoma to qualify for the Connie Mack World Series in July.
Sitting at 29-0 overall and going up against some of the top competition in the country in the 16-18 age range, it was difficult to place exactly how special the team had the potential to be. After dominating their competition for eight-straight games to win the title, there was little doubt — this team was special.
The Majors finished with a +71 run differential at the Series and run-ruled their final three opponents to make it into the championship game. Their opponent in the championship game, D-BAT, was considered by many to be the favorite coming into the tournament as one of the premiere clubs in the country. They’ve produced 18 first-round draft picks since it was formed in 1998.
The undefeated Majors downed D-BAT 4-1 in the championship game after trailing for just the second time in the Series early in the game.
Head coach Kris Webb led the Majors to a perfect 37-0 record over the summer season.
No. 2 — Timberlake breaks through for title
The 2020 season ended in heartbreak for the Timberlake Tigers football team, when their dreams of a perfect season were dashed by Tyrone in the Class C state title game.
The team, which was playing with its star running back injured in the game, entered the 2021 season knowing it was title-or-bust. With J.J. Pippin healthy and entering his senior season, the Tigers looked unbeatable again throughout the regular season. They had a streak of 11-straight games that ended by way of mery-rule before reaching the state title game.
The last of those mercy-rule wins came at the hands of Tyrone, 61-14, in the Class C semi-finals.
In the championship game against undefeated Mountain View-Gotebo, the Tigers came out strong scoring on each of their first three possessions to take a commanding 22-8 lead. In the end, Timberlake came away with a 48-36 win and the program’s first gold ball since 2009.
The win was the last for six seniors, who started their careers winning just two games in their freshman season.
No. 3 — Return of NJCAA World Series
After being forced to cancel the event in 2020, the NJCAA DII World Series made its return to David Allen Memorial Ballpark this past year.
The tournament welcomed 10 teams from across the country including one in-state team, Western Oklahoma, who appeared to be in a position to win it all after taking the first of a three-game championship series over LSU-Eunice. The Bengals pulled out a win in game two, to set up a decisive game three the following day.
The championship game swung wildly back-and-forth and the two teams needed 14 innings to decide a winner before LSU-Eunice finally broke through on a pair of mistakes by Western to win 5-4.
No. 4 — Outlaws take TBL by storm
Enid had a brand-new attraction this summer in the form of the Enid Outlaws, a professional basketball team playing its inaugural season in The Basketball League (TBL).
The Outlaws won nine-straight to start the season and then closed out the season on a 13-game winning streak to enter the playoffs as the No. 1 overall seed. Behind the play of league-MVP Chance Comanche, the Outlaws swept the Syracuse Stallions in two games to claim the TBL title.
Outlaws head coach Ed Corporal led the Outlaws to a 30-3 record, a league record.
No. 5 — Chisholm coaching changes
The Chisholm football program has been going through a transition phase over the past year as it continues to look for its head coach for the future.
Back in March, then-head Joey Reinart resigned from his position after being put on administrative leave for the remainder of his contract. Reinart had been the head coach of the Longhorns for over a decade, and the Longhorns were forced to quickly find a replacement with the season less than six months away.
Oklahoma 8-man Hall of Fame coach Lyle Welsh stepped in to lead the Longhorns into the 2021 season after a long absence from being a head coach. Chisholm went 0-10 and Welsh announced that he would be stepping away to pave the way for the next head coach after the season ended.
No. 6 — OBA moves down to 8-man
After spending over a decade playing 11-man football, Oklahoma Bible Academy’s football team was hit with a combination of low turnout and low attendance, which left them unable to field an 11-man football team for 2021.
As a result, the school petitioned the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to play as a 8-man football instead with just under two months remaining before the season started. The school said in a statement that it had originally planned to make the move in 2022, but that the low turnout forced the school to speed up its decision.
The team was forced to throw together a schedule as quickly as possible, but still managed to play a full 10-game schedule. Despite being forced to learn a new style of football, the Trojans managed to put together a 9-1 season.
