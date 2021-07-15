Former NOC Enid head coach Raydon Leaton will be making a return to the dugout for the 2021-2022 season with Hillsborough Community College in Tampa Bay, Fla.
Leaton was named the Region II Coach of the Year five times during his 19 seasons with the Jets and left to become NOC Enid’s Vice President in 2019. He worked in that role for over a year before stepping down to move to Florida and be closer to his family.
Leaton was hired to start the NOC Enid baseball program in 2000 and became the school’s first athletic director in 2001, a role he served until 2014. Leaton helped oversee the inaugural season’s of the men’s and women’s basketball, softball and volleyball.
Leaton finished with a career record of 636-416 (.654).
He led the Jets to the program’s first and only national championship in 2019. Leaton created a winning culture in Enid, particularly in the latter part of his career. The Jets made it to the NJCAA D2 World Series three times in his final six years and four times total.
On top of winning the national title, Leaton was named the Region II Coach of the Year, National Championship Coach of the Tournament, ABCA National Coach of the Year and Diamond Sports Regional Coach of the Year.
Leaton coached 15 NJCAA All-Americans and 73 Academic All-Americans during his time in Enid and never had a team finish with a GPA below 3.0.
