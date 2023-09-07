ENID, Okla. — Kingfisher, 0-2, travels to Chisholm, 0-1, in a meeting of two teams hoping to get the 2023 campaign on track.
The Longhorns opened the season last week with a loss to defending Class A champion Fairview, 42-0, while Kingfisher lost to 4A Weatherford, 37-17.
In last year’s game, Kingfisher was a 56-6 winner over Chisholm.
Despite the loss last week, Chisholm coach Kimes Gilbert saw some positives for the Longhorns.
“We started the game well and held a really good offense scoreless for about a quarter and a half,” he said.
A few players on that defense stood out to Gilbert, now in his second year at Chisholm.
“Nolan Deterding and Braden Tennell both stepped up and had really good games on the defensive side,” he said. “Easton John and Trevor Haws both stood out in the defensive front.”
On offense, Gilbert knows the Longhorns can be better.
“Offensively, we had a few missed opportunities,” he said. “We need to make the plays we have a chance to make and eliminate mistakes that make putting a drive together difficult.”
Despite coming in at 0-1, the preparation doesn’t change, Gibert said.
“Our approach to preparation is to be the best that we can be,” he said. “It’s not about the opponent, it’s about us and putting the best Chisholm football team on the field.”
Kingfisher comes in averaging 8.5 points per game, but giving up 28.5 points per contest.
After one game, the Longhorns have continued to improve each day in practice, and Gilbert anticipates it being the same each week, no matter the opponent on the calendar or how the last game ended.
“We attack each week the same, regardless of the previous week, win or lose,’’ he said. “Each day is an opportunity for us to continue to improve.”
The game is Friday at 7 p.m. at Chisholm.
