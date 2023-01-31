Some journeys to pro sports are straightforward, you go from high school to colleg e and to the pros, but for Jakolby Long, the newest member of the Enid Outlaws, his journey saw him go to four schools and take a year off before signing with the Outlaws.
Long won a 6A state championship at Mustang before beginning his journey in college.
"It feel great to be back in Oklahoma and playing here," he said. "I haven't played in Oklahoma for five or six years. It;s going to be great to play again and have friend and family come see me play in Oklahoma."
Although he will be listed as a rookie in The Basketball League, Long is anything but.
After graduating from Mustang, Long played in 31 games and averaged eight mintues per game and 1.7 point per game in two seasons.
Along with that experience, Long will be one of a handful of players to have played in the NCAA tournament, when Iowa State appeared after winning the Big 12 in 2018-19.
After two seasons at ISU, Long transferred to Southern Utah. He averaged 21.9 minutes per game and started in 17 of the 27 games he played in.
After his season at Southern Utah, Long transferred to Southern Illinois. Long played in 14 games there he averaging 1.1 points per game.
"I decided to leave Southern Utah because my grandfather got sick," Long said. "So I decided to come closer to home and go to Southern Illionis,"
Long finished his collegiate career at Bethune-Cookman where he played 27 games and was 18th in the SWAC in steal percentage. Long averaged 22.6 minutes per game and four points per game.
Long had the chance to go to Bethune-Cookman after COVID gave each player in NCAA an extra year of eligibility.
"COVID year was very rough on me," Long said. "Everybody had COVID at different times. I was out for a month because my teammates had COVID. If one person had it, you had to be out for 14 days after they were cleared. I had two roommates have it so I
Long started at Iowa State and finished at Bethune-Cookman. While they are both Division I schools, Iowa State playing in the Big 12 and Bethune-Cookman, being an HBCU and playing int he SWAC gave Long a look at both sides of college athletics.
"At a Power Five, the first thing you learn is how to take care of yourself and be professional. At a Power Five there is a lot of help, financially," he said. "AT Bethune-Cookman, the (game) checks (for the school) are not as good as a Power Five."
For Long, the differences didn't end there though.
"The living conditions are different, but the people are good. It was a different opportunity at an HBCU. The biggest thing in financials. Instead of flying at a Power Five, you might ride in a bus for six hours."
Long describes himself as an all-around player.
"I can guard, I can shoot and I can defend," he said. "Wherever coach wants me to do, I
can do it."
With the connection between Outlaws owner and Enid High boys coach Jonathan Reed and Enid High, it won't be unusual to see Long at practices.
"I've been talking to his (Reed's) sons and the players about what helps you get into school," Long said. "I tried to show them how to be a professional and how to be a college basketball player."
Reed said Long has already been at practices with Enid.
With all the different experiences Long faced in college, It will give him a different outlook.
"I think when you play different eams, you see different coaches and what their styles are," Long said. "Even with what coach wants here, an old-school team, I played against that, I ran scout team against that. I know the ins and outs of that. Experience and being an older guy makes it simple."
