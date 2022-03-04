Defending Class B state champion Lomega hit 12 of 12 free throws in the fourth period to hold off a determined Okeene upset bid, 64-52 in a first-round Class B girls state game at Mustang High School.
The game was closer than the final score indicated. Lomega finished the game on a 9-0 run after the Lady Whippets cut the lead to 55-52 with just over a minute remaining.
“It was a lot closer,” said Lomega coach Kevin Lewallen. “It was a real good game. We were able to get a four- to six-point cushion where they had to chase us and foul us and we made our free throws.”
Darcy Roberts had 24 for Lomega while Abby Swart had 12. Kaolin Aldridge had 20 for the Lady Whippets while Madison Schmidt had 16.
A Swart three-pointer made it 58-52. Roberts hit four free throws in the final minute and Swart hit two more.
The Lady Raiders led only 25-23 at halftime and Okeene had anywhere from a four- to six-point lead at times in the third period.
Lewallen felt one turning point was when Haley Barton had a steal, a layup and an old-fashioned three-point play.
“That was the turning point,” he said. “That got us going and we started to play OK after that.”
Hensley Eaton’s two 3-point shots to open the fourth period gave Lomega some breathing room.
“We handled the ball well,” Lewallen said. “It wasn’t our best game of the year, but under the situation, we played pretty well.”
The Lady Raiders, 23-5, will play Whitesboro in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at the State Fair Arena. Okeene finishes the season at 27-4.
