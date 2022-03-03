Lomega will be out for revenge when the 22-5 and No. 1-ranked and two-time defending state champion Lady Raiders face No. 10 Okeene (27-3) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round Class B girls state tournament game at Mustang High School.
Okeene upset Lomega, 39-34 on Jan. 4.
“The revenge factor is out there,” said Lady Raider coach Kevin Lewallen. “That was as bad as we shot the basketball ever … the girls when they were in the third and fourth grade shot the ball better than that. Okeene’s defense was very physical and we didn’t make many shots. If you hold somebody to 39 points, you should win every game, but we didn’t.”
“I’m sure revenge is on their mind,” said Okeene coach Patrick Penner. “They didn’t play well, but I like to think that we had something to do with that. Our offense didn’t play well either. We’re looking to get it going.”
Lomega has won seven state championships since 2007. Okeene is at state for the first time since 2005. The Lady Whippets have one day to prepare after avenging an earlier loss to Arnett, 54-39 Tuesday at Woodward.
“We don’t have a whole week to worry about it or get nervous about it,” Penner said. “I think it’s a good thing we’re playing at Mustang instead of the Big House. You get a little more jitters at the Big House. We’re not just happy to be there. The state is full of teams that were happy to be there and lost in the first round.”
Lomega has two past tournament MVPs in junior Hensley Eaton and Darcy Roberts. Abby Swart and Syndi Walker have considerable experience in the postseason.
Swart is averaging 19.9 points in the postseason, followed by Roberts (17.0), Eaton (12.0) and Walker (7.3). Lomega’s playoff wins have been by scores of 88-12, 75-32, 94-61 and 58-40.
“Were playing about as good as we have all year,” Lewallen said. “We’re shooting the ball well and playing good defense. We’re as healthy as we have been in a long time.”
Okeene’s Madison Schmidt and Katelyn Penner are averaging 14 points in the Lady Whippets’ five playoff wins. Keely Hussey is averaging 10.4 and KayLyn Aldridge (6.0).
Penner and Hussey are coaches’ daughters and have the mindset of one, coach Penner said.
“It’s an advantage to have coaches’ daughters,” Penner said. “They are really mature how they approach the game.”
The Okeene-Lomega winner will play the Whitesboro-Duke winner at 6 p.m. Friday at the State Fair Arena. Other first round games pit Pittsburg and Lookeba-Sickles at 7 and Varnum and Hammon at 8:30. The finals are at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Arena.
