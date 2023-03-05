Enid News & Eagle
OKLAHOMA CITY — For the second straight year, Lomega’s girls found heartbreak in the Class B state finals.
No. 1 Hammon, taking advantage of a 21-6 second quarter spurt, beat the No. 2 Lady Raiders, 59-49 at the State Fair Arena Saturday. Lomega lost to Pittsburg last season after winning the state crown in 2020 and 2021.
The Lady Warriors, 25-5, got 21 points from both Maylee Chaney and Henley West in beating Lomega for the second time this season. All three of 29-3 Lomega’s losses came to state champions with Class A champ Seiling handing the Lady Raiders their only other loss, 69-41.
Hammon was effective defensively. Lomega was only 16 of 49 from the field for 32.7% overall. They were only five of 24 in falling behind 36-15 at halftime. They were eight of 21 from three-point range.
Abby Swart led the Lady Raiders with 22 points. She was effective from long distance, hitting five of 10 three-pointers. Darcy Roberts, playing her last game for Lomega, had 18. She was six of 14 from the field and three of five from three-point range.
Lomega outscored Hammon, 20-11 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 47-37. The Lady Warriors were able to keep the double-digit lead throughout the fourth quarter.
Lomega will graduate four — Roberts, Syndi Walker, Madi Myers and Sierra Johnson — who had the distinction of going to the finals all four seasons of their prep careers.
SEILING 54,
CADDO 40 (G)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Braci Nyberg had 17 points and Kenly Gore had 15 as Seiling’s girls beat Caddo, 54-40 in the Class A girls championship game Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats, 27-1, finished the season with a 20-game winning streak. They repeated as state champions. They have won six of the last eight titles.
KINGFISHER 46, INOLA 37 (G)
NOBLE — Kingfisher’s girls qualified for the Class 4A state tournament for the second straight year by beating Inola, 46-37 in overtime in the Area IV losers bracket.
The win avenged a 47-46 overtime loss to Inola in the regional winners bracket finals last week at Cleveland.
Kingfisher is now 23-5.
