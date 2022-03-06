A silver ball would be a cherished possession in almost any school’s trophy case.
But not necessarily at Lomega.
Lady Raider coach Kevin Lewallen felt the pain of a 53-51 loss to Pittsburg Saturday in the Class B girls finals after his team had won back-to-back state championships as well as crowns in 2012, 2015 and 2016.
“I’m not real good at this speech,” said Lewallen when asked what he told his No. 1-ranked team (23-6) afterwards. “I told them we played good enough to win, but we didn’t make enough shots down the stretch. There were a couple of chances early where if we had converted we could have been up seven to nine points and it would have been a different game.
“I know a lot of teams would like to have it (silver), but we’re not one of them. That’s one of the good and bad things about being at Lomega. These girls want it so badly that it’s hard on them when they do lose.”
The Lady Raiders led 30-25 at halftime after hitting seven of 15 from 2-point range, three of 10 from 3-point range and seven of eight from the foul line. Lomega was eight of 18 from 2-point but 0 of 5 from 3-point range in the second half.
Pittsburg, though, would hit six of nine from 2-point, five of nine from 3-point and one of four from the line in outscoring Lomega, 17-12 in the third period and 11-9 in the fourth.
“It was one of those things,” Lewallen said. “We got good shots, they just didn’t go in the hole. We played well. We missed some shots that could have turned the game around.”
Pittsburg was 12 of 22 from 3-point for the game. Cation Graham was five of eight from the long distance for 15 points. Kate Allen was three of six in scoring 11 points. Tori Kilburn had 13 points, going four of seven from the field, one of one from 3-point and two of four from the field.
“They made all kinds of shots … they were making them from 30 feet,” Lewallen said. “The Graham girl made some tough 3’s in the third quarter. They made a couple of more plays than we did. It was a good ballgame.”
Senior Darcy Roberts was the lone Lomega player in double figures with 15 points. Abby Swart and Hensley Eaton had eight points apiece.
The Lady Panthers, coached by ex-Alva coach Jim Jenson, took home their first state title with a 28-0 record.
It was the final game for Lomega seniors Allie Roberts, Hensley and Shelby Russell, who went to four state tournaments and brought home two gold balls and one silver.
“I think when you look back on today 10 years from now, it (disappointment) will wear off and you will look back on all of what you accomplished,” Lewallen said. “Two golds and a silver is quite an accomplishment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.