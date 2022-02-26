Trinit Zweifel’s second trip to the state Class 6A wrestling tournament will be longer than his first.
The Enid senior 145-pounder pinned Tod Brakebill of Mustang in 5:35 in a feed-in match at the State Fair Arena to advance to the first round. Zweifel had been eliminated in the first round in the feed-in match as a sophomore.
He was pinned by Stillwater’s LaDarion Lockett of Stillwater in 1:52 in the quarterfinals Friday night.
He will face Bixby’s Caden Kelley, who lost a 3-1 sudden-victory decision to Boston Powell of Yukon in the first round of consolations at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Enid 195-pounder Carlos Alvarado lost by a technical fall to Westmoore’s Holden Martin, 21-6.
He will face Issac Villalobos of Edmond North in the consolations.
Pacers 107-pounder Shae Salinas had a rough going in her first-round match as the first-ever EHS girl to wrestle at state.
Salinas, who came into the tournament with a 25-6 record, was pinned by Moore’s Harley Stringer in 1:15.
Salinas will face Naveh Tagg of Jay in the first round of consolations at 10:30 a.m. Tagg was pinned by Beyonce Cornado of Altus in 2:56.
Vinita’s Mark Webb defeated Kingfisher’s Gant Browning, 8-2 in a Class 3A 113-pound feed-in match.
Watonga’s Shawn Johnson pinned Josaline Blevins of Stilwell in 3:12 in a 120-pound girls’ quarterfinal.
Watonga’s Joseph Jackson was pinned by Jaxson Eichhorn of Vinita in 3:03 in a Class 3A boys 182-pound feed-in match. Teammate Ernesto Duenez was 1-1 at 195 with a major decision over Jay’s Jed Hampton in the feed-in and being pinned by Kruz Goff of Blackwell in 1:43 in the quarterfinals.
Saturday’s consolation semifinals are set for 2:45 p.m. The medal round (first and third) are set for 7:30 p.m.
Enid didn’t have any placers a year ago at state but Chance Davis became the third EHS wrestler in the modern era to win a state individual championship in 2020.
