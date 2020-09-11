Ringwood will be seeking its fourth straight playoff team, but will have to do it with a roster as green as grass.
The Red Devil roster has no seniors, five juniors, seven sophomores and 11 freshmen but fourth-year coach James Worley sees the progress as reloading instead of rebuilding.
Ringwood’s freshmen went undefeated the last two years in middle school and are known for their togetherness.
“They know how to win,’’ Worley said. “They have won in every sport — baseball, basketball and football. This group just needs time and experience to build and to grow into a good team together.’’
The Red Devils were picked by coaches to finish third in District B-2 behind defending champion Cherokee and 2019 Class C state champion Pond Creek-Hunter. Both Cherokee coach Bryce Schanbacher and Pond Creek-Hunter coach David Kerr said they expect Ringwood to be a contender.
“We are young, but we still have a lot of talent,’’ Worley said. “I’m excited about our kids and how well they do. They have learned the game of football very quickly. They did well in summer pride. It’s going to be interesting. It’s going to be fun to build a program with a new group coming up.’’
The Red Devils will have the benefit of having both Pond Creek-Hunter (Oct. 15) and Cherokee (Oct. 30) at home. Ringwood had lopsided wins over the other two returning district members — Waukomis (40-14) and Kremlin-Hillsdale (52-0). They will be playing Okeene — in its second year of 8-man — for the first time.
“The key to our season will be our motivation,’’ Worley said. “We’re going to try to build momentum from the beginning and stick to our game plan. We believe in each other and we’ll stick together.’’
The Red Devils return four starters in Carter Repp, a 210-pound junior lineman; Shawnn Slanina, a 210-pound junior linemen; Cesar Charqueno, a 150-pound junior running back; and Avery Wallace, a 150-pound sophomore running back and wide receiver.
Repp and Slanina will be counted on to give time to promising freshman quarterback Jaxon Meyer’s window of development.
“Carter Repp has done a great job,’’ Worley said. “We’re excited about what he can do for us. He improved in every phase of weighlifting. He’s squatting more and benching more. He has great mobility and has a great attitude.’’
Slanina, a center, is a mirror image of Repp.
“He’s doing a great job,’’ Worley said. “Shawnn and Carter have been playing together for a long time. They are going to step up and be a shield for our young quarterback.’’
Charqueno and Wallace, supporting players for an offense that averaged 32 points in the regular season, will be the go-to guys this season.
Meyer will be replacing the graduated Reed Mason at quarterback.
“I really like the game of Jaxon Meyer,’’ Worley said. “He’s going to be a very valuable player as he gains experience. We’re working a lot on the short passing game and the spread game. He reads defenses very well.’’
Easton Crawford is a solid prospect at both tight end and defensive end, Worley said.
Other potential candidates are junior Drake Pettus (5-5, 145), freshmen Alex Gonzalez (5-8, 150) and Cody Conaway (5-10, 220), junior defensive lineman Wyatt Shaffer (6-0, 170) and sophomore linebacker Alec Anderson (5-10, 175).
The offense went from averaging 25.7 points in 2018 to 32.0 in 2019. The defense, which allowed 24.4 points in 2018, allowed an average of 22.8 in the regular season
The Red Devils will be tested early with games against Class C semifinalist Timberlake, Class C quarterfinalist Covington-Douglas and Class C state runner-up Waynoka, followed by games with Canton and Turpin. Devils had wins over Timberlake (22-14), Covington-Douglas (32-6) and Canton (25-10) last season.
Laverne beat the Red Devils, 42-12 in the first round of the playoffs to end a 7-4 season.
The seven wins equaled the most wins by a Ringwood team since a 9-4 record in 2008.
Worley is 19-14 in his three seasons at Ringwood. He had inherited a program, which had gone 6-24 the three years before.
“Time will make us better,’’ Worley said. “We are very young but we have a knowledge of the game and we are athletic. This group is very competitive.’’
RINGWOOD - District B-2
Sept. 4 — Timberlake
Sept. 11 — at Covington-Douglas
Sept. 18 — at Waynoka
Sept. 25 — Canton
Oct. 2 — at Turpin
Oct. 9 — at Okeene
Oct. 15 — Pond Creek-Hunter
Oct. 23 — at Waukomis
Oct. 30 — Cherokee
Nov. 6 — Kremlin-Hillsdale
Head coach: James Worley, 4th season, record 19-14
