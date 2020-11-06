The season is not yet quite finished with a home game remaining against Broken Arrow at 7 p.m. on Friday and a playoff game — likely at Tulsa Union — next week in Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's expanded 2020 playoffs, but it's not too soon to declare 2020 at least a qualified success for the Enid Plainsmen.
Plainsmen head coach Rashaun Woods said he has seen the development he was hoping for this season, with maybe one exception.
"Yes, I have," he said on Wednesday. "I was wanting that though to definitely result in at least a couple more wins, but the improvement and development of the guys, how well they're competing, I'm seeing it."
The Plainsmen (3-5, 1-4) also seem to be set up for continued improvement in the near future with young players like leading receiver Tykie Andrews and defensive playmakers like sophomore linebacker Carlos Alvarado and sophomore defensive lineman Omar Penate.
"A lot of our playmakers will be back after this year and that's something to build on," Woods said. "There's going to be a lot of seniors that graduate, kids that we need to replace, but all-in-all I feel good about the younger guys because I think eventually they'll end up being better than the guys we have right now."
Last week's 41-21 loss to Edmond Santa Fe, one of the top teams in 6A1, was an example of the progress of the Plainsmen, who earlier this season snapped an 18-game losing streak. It also revealed some growing pains.
On the first play of the game, Plainsmen senior quarterback Blake Priest launched a deep pass to Andrews who had a step on the Wolves' defensive back, but the pass, which hit Andrews in stride, eluded the young receiver's grasp and fell to the D. Bruce Selby Stadium turf.
However, later in the game he showed his resiliency and why he has the potential to develop into a premier 6A1 receiver when he hauled in an underthrown pass by taking it out of the defenders hands in mid-air in the end zone in the fourth quarter for his fifth touchdown this season.
"I know he (Andrews) wanted to make that play," Woods said. "He works hard every day to do it, but with everybody, every game, somebody , somewhere is having an opportunity to make a play and it's just not happening. We'll know we have arrived when we start making those plays or consistent ones. ... He came back and made a great play toward the end of the game."
Andrews leads the team with 36 catches for 571 yards and is tied with senior Maddux Mayberry, who also caught a touchdown pass last week, for the team-lead in touchdowns.
Woods believes the Plainsmen's game against the Wolves should have been closer if not for missed opportunities, opportunities that simply were rarely available to a woefully undermanned Plainsmen team in Woods' first season in 2019. But he's also circumspect in his expectations and assessment.
"Santa Fe is a tremendous team, they've got tremendous talent," he said. "All-in-all they're just too much for us on most nights."
Much of that has to do with the size differences between Enid and other schools in its district, such as with Broken Arrow.
"Their number count (enrollment) is like 5,400 or something stupid like that," Woods said with a laugh. "I mean it really is a Madill (Enid's opening night 3A opponent) vs. Enid type numbers deal. From that standpoint, they're always going to be tough because they're always going to have a tremendous amount of kids out there to choose from that have some ability. They'll be a tough opponent for Enid and anybody else, year-in and year-out."
The Tigers (5-3, 3-2) are coming off a 35-7 win over Norman but lost the previous week 35-28 to Edmond Santa Fe. They utilized a punishing ground game in last week's win over Norman, rushing for 235 yards on 48 carries behind running backs Sanchez Banks (558 yards rushing this season) and Maurion Horn (867 yards). Senior quarterback Jake Raines has passed for 1,220 yards this season and nine touchdowns, including a 56-yard scoring strike to RJ Spear-Jennings last week.
The Tigers also scored on a 34-yard interception return.
"We will have to play lights-out, almost perfect football to get a victory, but going out and trying to win the game is what we're definitely trying to do," Woods said. That is a far cry from last season when the Plainsmen's best friend was a running clock that helped minimize the carnage against District 6A1-1 teams. The Plainsmen fell 56-7 last year to Broken Arrow.
"If we get the opportunity to make a play, can our guys make the play over their guy?," Woods said. "We're at least getting to that point and we'll have opportunities to that in the game on Friday. Defense, it's the same thing."
A playmaker that will be counted on if Enid is to challenge Broken Arrow is Priest, who is coming off another two-touchdown game for the Plainsmen. The senior, a first-year starter at QB who has committed to Oklahoma in baseball, has now thrown a pair of touchdowns in each of the last four games.
"He's doing well," Woods said. "We needed him to play well this year and he's definitely improved a tremendous amount. He has the arm strength, has all the tools. Unfortunately, we don't have him long enough to see him develop into the complete player he could be because I've only got him a couple of years and he's only been a starter for a year. I'm happy with how he's played."
Priest is completing over 55% of his passes this season for 1,555 yards. He has thrown 15 touchdowns and only five interceptions.
Looking ahead, it appears the Plainsmen are likely locked into a game at Tulsa Union next week in the opening week of the expanded playoffs.
"Having a chance to play two more games should be fun," Woods said.
Friday's regular-season and home finale against Broken Arrow can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM) and viewed on Suddenlink Channel 19.
