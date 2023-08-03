ENID, Okla. — A host of “what-ifs” surround the Oklahoma Bible Academy volleyball program as the Lady Trojans prepare to go to a preseason scrimmage at Tuttle Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, and opening duals at Erick and Sperry Monday and Tuesday.
OBA graduated seven seniors off an 18-14 team that lost in the regional finals. Londyn Baldwin, the team’s only senior, will start the season on the injured list.
On the positive side, junior Brianna Colby, the team’s top offensive weapon, is back, and the Lady Trojans drop back down to 3A after two seasons in 4A where they were going against schools that were sometimes seven to eight times larger than the school’s ADM (107).
OBA was the 3A state runner-up in 2019 and was a semifinalist in 2020. A trip to the state tournament is the team’s goal.
“I wouldn’t say that’s unreasonable for us to do,” said Lady Trojans coach Randy Roth. “We have a lot of work to do and we have to grow up fast to do that, but that’s a goal for us no matter the situation, no matter our age. The girls are aware of the expectations and we’ll be disappointed if we don’t get that goal.”
Colby, a junior outside hitter, will be counted on to be the same dominant player she was in both volleyball and basketball, where she helped OBA to the state tournament.
“What we’re going to do with her, I don’t know, because we have so many holes to fill,” Roth said. “She might have to move to a different spot. We’re still working on that, but she is a definite strength. Everybody in the state knows about her so she won’t sneak up on anybody. We’ll go as she goes offensively.”
Colby’s intensity is what makes her stand out so much.
“Her intensity is uncommon,” Roth said. “She does all the little things. She dives for balls. She led us in digs last year on the defensive side.”
Sophomore Lucille Groendyke is also back as an outside hitter where her development was speeded up from having to play as a freshman.
Groendyke and Colby are both “really vocal,” which has made for good communications on the court, Roth said.
Juniors Karson Jenkins and Kara Martin are back at middle hitters, where both develop well a year ago.
OBA must replace setter Emma Butler, who will be playing at Sterling (Kan.) College this fall. Kami Jenkins, a sophomore, has been mentioned there.
Sophomore Ashlynn Young is another possibility as a setter, as is freshman Hannah Benson.
“It’s hard to find someone to play that setter spot with confidence,” Roth said. “Whoever is there is going to make mistakes. You’ve just got to play through them and learn the position.”
Junior Elexis Pendleton is back as a hitter on the right side.
“She got in a lot of good minutes last year,” Roth said.
“We’ve got to plug the holes we lost to graduation,” Roth said, “but we’re excited for the challenge. We have a lot of kids who got a lot of varsity experience because of injuries last year. We’ve got a lot of new blood coming in.”
Because of the early start of practice (July 15), Roth said it’s been difficult to get everyone together for workouts because of vacations and camps. He said practices this week have been sharp.
He will use the Tuttle scrimmage and early matches to experiment to find the right combinations.
OBA will have 12 regular season matches and go to four tournaments, including hosting the Red Carpet Rendezvous with Enid High Sept. 22-23. They will go to Chisholm Aug. 29. The two schools will play only once this year.
“I think that (one match instead of home-and-home) will spice up the rivalry a bit,” Roth said. “We’re going to be having teams from all over the state for our tournament.”
The home opener is against Amber-Pocasset Aug. 31.
OBA Volleyball Schedule
Aug. 7 — at Erick
Aug. 8 — at Sperry
Aug. 11-12 — Verdigris Tournament
Aug. 14 — at Tulsa Webster
Aug. 26 — Choteau-Mazie Tournament
Aug. 29 — at Chisholm
Aug. 31 — Amber-Pocasset
Sept. 5 – at Corn Bible
Sept. 8-9 — Port City Classic (Catoosa0
Sept. 11 — Covenant Community (Stillwater)
Sept. 14 — Yale
Sept. 19 — Clinton
Sept. 22-23 — Red Carpet Rendezvous (Enid and OBA)
Sept. 26 — Weatherford
Sept. 28 — Taloga
Oct. 2 — at Oklahoma Christian Academy
