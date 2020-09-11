Kingfisher will be going for an area-high 21st straight playoff trip this season.
Opposing coaches, at least, see a promising season for the Yellowjackets.
Kingfisher was ranked No. 9 in the preseason Oklahoma Pigskin Preview in Class 3A.
Head coach Jeff Myers, 160-46 in 16 seasons, has a lot of coach speak about his team’s prospects.
“We’re going to be young,’’ Myers said. “We’re going to have to stay healthy.’’
The Yellowjackets were 7-5 last season, tied for the second fewest wins for a Kingfisher team in this century. They did win a playoff game — the 18th time KHS has done that in the 2000s.
“We’re hoping to continue that tradition,’’ Myers said.
Kingfisher will have a challenging task in District 3A-1 where they will be paired with Bridge Creek, Douglass, McLoud, Perkins-Tyron, St. Mary’s, Heritage Hall and Anadarko.
Coaches picked Kingfisher third in the preseason district poll behind No. 1-ranked Heritage Hall and No. 4 Perkins. The Yellowjackets fell to both teams in district play a year ago — 27-3 to Heritage Hall and 34-13 to Perkins. Kingfisher will host both teams.
Kingfisher returns five starters from an offense, which averaged 35 points a game last season.
“Our offense will be different this year than last year,’’ Myers said.
Senior Cade Stephenson is back as the triggerman of the no huddle, spread offense that has an emphasis of playing fast and getting the ball to “athletes in space.’’
Stephenson has attracted the attention of Division I schools with both his arm and his legs.
He threw for 2,074 yards and 25 touchdowns last season and ran for another 1,455 yards and 23 scores. The Yellowjackets threw only eight interceptions as a team, three of which came in a 55-14 loss to Lincoln Christian in the second round of the playoffs. Three of his touchdown runs were 20 yards or more and 11 of his touchdown passes were from 20 or more yards.
From Game 5 through the first round of the playoffs, Stephenson threw only one interception. He had a streak of five straight games without one.
Stephenson will be aided by a number of proven offensive weapons.
Running back Caleb Dick ran for nine touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes. Four of his touchdowns were on plays of 20 more yards — an 85 an 22-yard and a 34-yard touchdown run and a 28-yard touchdown pass.
Senior wide receiver Jarret Birdwell caught three touchdown passes — all of which were 20 yards or more — 23, 47 and 26 yards.
Tate Taylor will be counted on as another big-play type receiver.
The line returns two starters in T.J. Parker, a 230-pound senior and Grayson Bromlow, a 220-pound junior. They were responsible for opening up enough holes for the Yellowjackets to average 166.2 yards on the ground and keeping Stephenson’s uniform clean.
The Yellowjackets were relatively turnover free, losing only 10 fumbles. Three came in the Perkins-Tryon loss.
Kingfisher allowed an average of 20.7 points a game on defense in the regular season with two shutouts.
The Yellowjackets will use an 4-2-5 scheme, relying heavily on pressure from the line and big plays from the secondary.
“Our defense will have a different look as well due to personnel,’’ Myers said.
Stephenson was credited with 85 tackles, including four tackles for losses. He had a 55-yard pass interception for a touchdown and returned a punt 35 yards for another touchdown.
Birdwell is also back in the secondary. He had a 30-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Parker heads the defensive line.
The Yellowjackets have both speed and experience back at linebacker with the return of Slate Snodgrass, a 195-pound junior; Taylor and Alan Munoz, a 200-pound senior.
Kingfisher’s defense was credited with five interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries last season. It allowed an average of 184.6 yards a game rushing and 130.7 yards passing.
The Yellowjackets suffered heavy graduation losses last year, including two first-team Enid News & Eagle All-Northwest Oklahoma selections — receiver-defensive back Keaton Abercrombie, who had 584 yards in receiving and nine touchdowns and 82 tackles and two interceptions on defense as well as lineman Wes Hine, who was credited with 150 pancake blocks and graded out at 96 percent on offense. Hine signed with Northern Iowa.
All-State lineman Riley Myers also graduated and the Yellowjackets must replace such key cogs as linemen Tanner Thompson, Case Wills and Hayden Stafford and receiver-defensive back Clayton Abercrombie.
Kingfisher will have a new non-district schedule this season, opening the season at Alva (2-7) on Aug. 28, followed by home games with Weatherford (11-3), which lost in the 4A state finals and Chisholm (9-3).
They replace 11-3 Tuttle, who beat Kingfisher 41-18 in the season opener; 0-10 Hennessey, who Kingfisher beat 68-0 and 11-1 Bethany, whom the Yellowjackets lost to 40-6.
Bridge Creek and St. Mary’s are the other two returning district opponents besides Heritage Hall and Perkins-Tryon. Kingfisher beat Bridge Creek, 55-13 and St. Mary’s, 61-0. Kingfisher’s other district wins came over Blackwell, 54-12; Mannford, 29-14; and John Marshall, 43-26.
Kingfisher beat Marlow, 45-42 in three overtimes in the first round of the playoffs before falling to eventual champion Lincoln Christian, 55-14 in the second round.
KINGFISHER — District 3A-1
Aug. 28 — at Alva
Sept. 4 — Weatherford
Sept. 11 — Chisholm
Sept. 25 — at Bridge Creek
Oct. 2 — Douglass
Oct. 9 — at McLoud
Oct. 15 — Perkins-Tyron
Oct. 23 — at Mount St. Mary’s
Oct. 30 — Heritage Hall
Nov. 6 — at Anadarko
Head coach Jeff Myers, 17th season, record 160-46
