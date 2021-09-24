ENID, Okla. — Enid didn’t have long to dwell on their first loss of the season against Lawton MacArthur last week, with a road trip to 6A powerhouse Jenks looming.
It’s the second season in a row the Plainsmen are 2-1 through their first three games of the season, but they’ll be hoping to prevent a repeat of last season. Enid went on to win just one of its final eight games when it entered district play in 2020.
Heading into its first district game of the season against second-ranked Trojans at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, the Plainsmen’s maturity will be put to the test.
“Our guys’ heads aren’t down,” Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said. “We’ve got to continue to play good teams every week, and we’ve got to not only be competitive, but go out and win those. That has to be the difference this year, that’s the goal — to win those games.”
Knocking off the Trojans is a difficult task for any program, much less one that’s in the middle of a rebuilding phase.
When Woods arrived in Enid, he said his goal was “close the gap” between Enid and the other top powers in 6A. He’s continued over the years to describe his goal for the program going into the future.
Woods said games like this are what he’s referring to when he talks about “closing the gap.”
“We’ve definitely done that in my opinion,” he said. “But there’s still four to five teams in this league that are just on another level. When you look across Oklahoma, I don’t think there’s anybody at this point in time that’s close to either Bixby or Jenks.”
“From a team standpoint those are the top two teams in the state of Oklahoma. When we go out there, it’s gonna be a measuring stick for us — we’re gonna be able to see how far we’ve come. We know that we’ve improved a lot, but we’re gonna have to show it against top opponents like we’re gonna see tomorrow. It should be pretty exciting.”
Despite having the same record from last season, the Plainsmen have shown improvements in several key areas so far.
After an up-and-down season in 2020, the offense has been able to generate big plays in both the passing and running game this season. It struggled to finish drives in a 6-0 win over Ponca City, but came back the next week and put up over 300 yards of total offense against Lawton Mac.
Junior running back Luke Rauh has found success wearing down opposing defenses, and forcing them to stack the box.
Meanwhile, sophomore quarterback Bennett Percival has the arm talent to make defenses pay when they cheat up against the run.
Woods said he’s expecting the 6-4, 175-pound pitcher-quarterback to be the future of the Plainsmen’s offense and so far he’s shown he’s got the size and talent needed for that role.
That’s not to say it’s been perfect, Percival has thrown six interceptions through three games this season.
Not all of those can be blamed on Percival, though, and he’s also thrown five touchdown passes.
The defense is coming off a sub-par performance against Lawton Mac, but pitched a shutout the week before against a solid Ponca City offense. They also were able to make the adjustments necessary to overcome a high-powered backfield in the season opener against Putnam City.
Woods said that his goal is for his team to reach .500 this season, and that he still thinks that goal is within reach heading into district play.
“From that standpoint, we’ve just got to use every week to improve and when we have a chance to win the games, really just go out and win them,” he said.
Enid hasn’t defeated Jenks on the field since 1991 — a 6-3 overtime win in the first round of the playoffs. The Plainsmen were awarded a forfeit win over the Trojans in 2008 due to penalties imposed on the Trojans after the season ended by the Oklahoma Secondary School Athletics Association.
The Plainsmen are 4-9 against the Trojans in the all-time series.
Last season’s game was canceled less than an hour before kickoff due to two Enid players testing positive for the coronavirus.
