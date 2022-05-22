ENID, Okla. — Defending champion LeeAnn Fairlie will be seeking her sixth Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association Senior Championship when it tees off Monday and Tuesday at Oakwood Country Club.
Fairlie won the championship in 2021, 2019, 2016, 2014 and 2013.
She will be playing with Patty Coatney and Janet Miller.
Both Fairlie and Coatney are members of the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame.
Coatney won the WOGA tournament a record nine times and was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State from 1978-1982.
Fairlie was a three-time WOGA state amateur champion and was the Big Eight runner-up in 1986 while playing for Oklahoma. She was seventh at the NCAAs that year.
Both have a two-handicap.
Fairlie won the championship last year at the Tulsa Country Club with a 152 (77-75). Leigh Ann Fore was second at 159 (76-83). Chrissy Bagwell had the two-day low putts with 59.
Fore and Bagwell also will be in the championship flight.
Enid will have two players in the championship flight — Diane Athey and Jan Scott — both of whom have eight handicaps.
“They should be just fine,” said Oakwood pro Tim Mendenhall. “They are not the caliber of LeeAnn, but they are real good players. They will play well if they play their own game.”
The women’s par at Oakwood is 74. Mendenhall estimates the winner would need to be around even par for 36 holes.
“The weather doesn’t look too favorable right now,” he said. “It could be rainy and windy.”
The championship flight will be playing off the blue tees.
A number of local players will be playing in lower flights off the red tees.
They include Kristy Petersen, Debby Lee, Sara Fike, Polly Worrell, Donna Chelf, Nancy Ford and Rebecca Moser.
Mendenhall was contacted by the WOGA last winter and asked if Oakwood would host the event. The course has hosted a number of state championship events over the years.
“This is a feather in our cap to host these things,” Mendenhall said. “We’re happy to do it.”
There will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start on Monday and an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start on Tuesday.
Here are the tee times for Monday:
Championship Flight
No. 1 — LeeAnn Fairlie, Patty Coatney, Janet Miller
No. 2 — Jill Johnson, Leigh Ann Fore, Chrissy Bagwell
No. 3 — Teresa Delarzelere, Alicia Smales, Diane Athey, Enid
No. 4 – Iorie Hamed, Jan Scott
Lower Flights
No. 5 — Pam Lack, Kristy Petersen, Enid; Debby Lee, Enid
No. 6 — Ann Turner, Tammy Fairchild, Paula Culver
No. 7 — Connie Kelsey, Laurie Campbell, Lynn Ballard
No. 8 — Lori Garrison, Sara Fike, Enid; Emily Hunt
No. 9 — Lynn Combs, Cheryl Saxon, Janelle Leonard
No. 10 — Polly Worrell, Enid; Donna Chelf, Enid; Carolyn Martin
No. 11 — Cindy Johnson, Crystal Cross, Pat McKamey
No. 12 — Nancy Ford, Enid; Janet Walker, Sarah Lewis
No. 13 — Peggy Koone, Fran Derrick, Kaye Hansen
No. 14 — Cheryl Duff, Diane Daniels, Bonnie Sparks
No. 16 — Rebecca Moser, Dedee Krueger
No. 17 — Shirley Cooper, Kay Graves
