Oakwood Country Club golf course

Oakwood Country Club golf course

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Defending champion LeeAnn Fairlie will be seeking her sixth Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association Senior Championship when it tees off Monday and Tuesday at Oakwood Country Club.

Fairlie won the championship in 2021, 2019, 2016, 2014 and 2013.

She will be playing with Patty Coatney and Janet Miller.

Both Fairlie and Coatney are members of the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame.

Coatney won the WOGA tournament a record nine times and was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State from 1978-1982.

Fairlie was a three-time WOGA state amateur champion and was the Big Eight runner-up in 1986 while playing for Oklahoma. She was seventh at the NCAAs that year.

Both have a two-handicap.

Fairlie won the championship last year at the Tulsa Country Club with a 152 (77-75). Leigh Ann Fore was second at 159 (76-83). Chrissy Bagwell had the two-day low putts with 59.

Fore and Bagwell also will be in the championship flight.

Enid will have two players in the championship flight — Diane Athey and Jan Scott — both of whom have eight handicaps.

“They should be just fine,” said Oakwood pro Tim Mendenhall. “They are not the caliber of LeeAnn, but they are real good players. They will play well if they play their own game.”

The women’s par at Oakwood is 74. Mendenhall estimates the winner would need to be around even par for 36 holes.

“The weather doesn’t look too favorable right now,” he said. “It could be rainy and windy.”

The championship flight will be playing off the blue tees.

A number of local players will be playing in lower flights off the red tees.

They include Kristy Petersen, Debby Lee, Sara Fike, Polly Worrell, Donna Chelf, Nancy Ford and Rebecca Moser.

Mendenhall was contacted by the WOGA last winter and asked if Oakwood would host the event. The course has hosted a number of state championship events over the years.

“This is a feather in our cap to host these things,” Mendenhall said. “We’re happy to do it.”

There will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start on Monday and an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start on Tuesday.

Here are the tee times for Monday:

Championship Flight

No. 1 — LeeAnn Fairlie, Patty Coatney, Janet Miller

No. 2 — Jill Johnson, Leigh Ann Fore, Chrissy Bagwell

No. 3 — Teresa Delarzelere, Alicia Smales, Diane Athey, Enid

No. 4 – Iorie Hamed, Jan Scott

Lower Flights

No. 5 — Pam Lack, Kristy Petersen, Enid; Debby Lee, Enid

No. 6 — Ann Turner, Tammy Fairchild, Paula Culver

No. 7 — Connie Kelsey, Laurie Campbell, Lynn Ballard

No. 8 — Lori Garrison, Sara Fike, Enid; Emily Hunt

No. 9 — Lynn Combs, Cheryl Saxon, Janelle Leonard

No. 10 — Polly Worrell, Enid; Donna Chelf, Enid; Carolyn Martin

No. 11 — Cindy Johnson, Crystal Cross, Pat McKamey

No. 12 — Nancy Ford, Enid; Janet Walker, Sarah Lewis

No. 13 — Peggy Koone, Fran Derrick, Kaye Hansen

No. 14 — Cheryl Duff, Diane Daniels, Bonnie Sparks

No. 16 — Rebecca Moser, Dedee Krueger

No. 17 — Shirley Cooper, Kay Graves

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Campbell is a former sports writer and current part-time writer for the News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News

Recommended for you