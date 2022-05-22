Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.