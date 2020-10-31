Wolves top Plainsmen, 41-21

The Enid Plainsmen (3-5, 1-4) stumbled early in a 41-21 loss to Edmond Santa Fe (5-2, 4-0) on Friday night at D. Bruce Selby Stadium, but were able to keep the game competitive in the end.
Enid’s defense was able to do enough to get the Wolves off the field in the first quarter, holding one of the top teams in District 6A1-1 to just one offensive touchdown in the period. Meanwhile the Plainsmen offense struggled to stay out of its own way. On Enid’s first drive of the game, Blake Priest had receiver Tykie Andrews wide open behind the secondary on a deep pass, but the team’s top receiver was unable to make the grab.
The early mistakes were understandable given Enid was forced to miss practice on Tuesday due to an ice storm that hit Enid earlier this week.
Edmond Santa Fe scored first on its second possession of the game. Junior quarterback Scott Pfieffer found junior wide receiver Tayln Shettron on a 30-yard touchdown pass with just under two minutes left in the first quarter. Shettron, a four-star recruit and the No. 2 receiving prospect in the country according to 247sports.com announced his decision to commit to the University of Oklahoma less than a week ago.
Shettron finished with two touchdown catches with both coming on plays of 30 yards or more.
“Athletically they’ve got a kid over there, a receiver … a couple kids actually that just flat out can play.” said Plainsmen head coach Rashaun Woods. “If you’ve got those guys in a place to make a play and then the athlete in them … they can just do some amazing things out there on the field and we just don’t yet have someone who can rise to that level.”
The Wolves outscored the Plainsmen 20-7 in the second quarter with all three touchdowns coming at the hands of senior running back Ethan Hyche. Hyche finished the game with four rushing touchdowns including two which came on runs over 30 yards.
The big game from the senior running back came a week after rushing for 162 yards in a win against Broken Arrow.
“No question, they’ve got athletes everywhere,” Woods said. “They’re a well-coached football team. Top-3 team in 6A1 and at times we’re doing things execution-wise where we could play with them. Our guys are getting stronger … everything about the program is moving exactly the way we needed to move and from that standpoint, I’m happy with the direction but you don’t like to lose.”
But the Plainsmen didn’t lay down after they found themselves trailing 27-7 at halftime. Enid’s defense never let the Wolves score more than a single touchdown in any quarter except the second. Despite the loss, the Plainsmen have been showing obvious signs of improvement after going 0-10 last season.
“To compete and put ourselves in a position to win,” Woods said about his goals for the remainder of the season. “I thought if we made some plays here and there … we had some opportunities to put more points on the board and be more competitive with a top-3 team in this deal. I’m not losing sight of that. I know I may be pretty optimistic, but the reality of it is there. If anybody watched this game we missed at least three opportunities where we could’ve had big plays if not touchdowns and we lost by three touchdowns. We’ve got to be able to take advantage of those opportunities because you have to be perfect to compete in this league and that’s just where we’re at”
Senior quarterback Blake Priest threw two touchdown passes in the second half. Priest has now thrown for at least two touchdown passes in each of his last four games. The first came on a 17-yard slant pass to Maddux Mayberry and the second on a 28-yard pass to Tykie Andrews, a pass that looked underthrown and an easy interception before Andrews made an incredible play on the ball, plucking it out of the defenders hands in the air.
Woods still feels like the team’s ability to execute on their game plan has been getting in their way.
“Unfortunately we couldn’t get the win but all-in-all the guys were in a position to make a play, we’ve just got to make them.” Woods said.
The team will look forward to a full week of practice next week before they take on Broken Arrow at home in the final regular season game next Friday at 7 p.m.
