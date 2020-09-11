The good news for the Garber Wolverines is that seven defensive and five offensive starters return from last year’s 4-7 team, which lost to eventual state champion Shattuck, 46-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
What may be even better news is for the first time since 2016, the Wolverines will not have a new coach as former Garber star Koy Hughes enters his second season as the head coach.
“Just having the same staff will help tremendously,’’ Hughes said. “It was big getting to the playoffs last year. They are hungry and they know how to get there. They are expecting to do more.’’
Garber’s district will have a new look. Pioneer is the lone returning district opponent. Long-time rival Covington-Douglas, Yale, Barnsdall and OIive complete the district. The Wolverines lost to Covington-Douglas, 64-62 in four overtimes last season. Garber lost to Pioneer, 50-6.
“Pioneer is the team to beat,’’ Hughes said. “They got everybody returning and they have a few move-ins. Covington-Douglas will be tough as well. I don’t know much about the other three. I think we have a chance to have a decent season, but the district will be really tough. You never know about teams that you have never played before. We return a lot of pieces. If we work hard and don’t get down on the mental side, we can have a good season.’’
The Wolverines got a boost with the return of Ty Chester, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior defensive lineman-running back-linebacker who missed last season with injuries. He was the starting center on the Wolverines’ Class A state championship basketball team.
“He is a phenomenal athlete,’’ Hughes said. “He looked pretty good in the five-on-fives we had this summer.’’
Garber, despite the loss of Chester, still averaged 31.8 points per game, behind quarterback T.J. Bennett, who rushed for 800 yards and nine touchdowns and threw for 1,400 yards and another 14 scores. Bennett, a 175-pound senior, put those numbers up despite being out a couple of weeks with injuries.
One key for the Wolverines will be replacing standout running backs Koda Oller and Nic Roth.
“We got to stay healthy,’’ Hughes said. “The injuries caught up with us last season. We need to find a running back.’’
The Wolverines will have experience in the skilled positions with the return of starters Kayleb Darst, a 220-pound senior tight end-linebacker; Holt Nease, a 185-pound senior wide receiver-defensive back; Dawson Nagel, a 155-pound senior defensive back; Shawn Martin, a 185-pound senior defensive back and David Nagel, a 185-pound junior fullback-defensive back.
“He is very physical and runs great routes,’’ Hughes said. “He gets in your face. He can avoid tacklers, but he is very physical in taking on people. He is very athletic.’’
Nease is considered a “jack-of-all-trades,’’ by Hughes. He can play either running back or wide receiver on offense or end, linebacker, cornerback or safety on defense. He is a four-year starter.
Dawson Nagel is a returning four-year starter and captain. He has bounced back and forth from cornerback to safety.
The line returns both size and experience in starters Gunner Sharp, a 375-pound senior lineman; Devin Dalton, a 200-pound senior defensive end; Jayton Martin, a 235-pound senior lineman and Carson Schovanec, a 225-pound sophomore linebacker.
Dalton is the team’s leading returning tackler. He had 104 tackles last season, including 40 solo stops. He had 12 tackles for losses, six sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and an interception.
“He was all over the field,’’ said Hughes of Dalton. “He lived in the opposing backfield. You don’t question his motor. He is bigger and stronger and has spent a lot of time in the weight room. We expect him to have a good season at defensive end.’’
The Wolverines will be looking to improve a defense which allowed 35 points per game.
“We were out of position too much last season and we missed too many tackles,’’ Hughes said. “We’re looking forward to taking a big step there.’’
Garber was 2-3 in district play last season with wins over Kremlin-Hillsdale, 50-0 and Waukomis, 36-14 which clinched the playoff spot. It beat Beaver, 48-0 and Geary, 20-0 in non-district play.
Garber’s non-district games are against Waukomis, Depew, Coyle, Pond Creek-Hunter and Okeene. The Wolverines lost to Coyle, 48-32 but did not play the other four teams.
