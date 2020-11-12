Waukomis is more than happy to be making a long trip to 6-4 Turpin for a 7 p.m. first-round Class B playoff game Friday.
The 1-8 Chiefs are coming off a 28-22 win over Okeene Friday that ended a 19-game losing streak and gives them some legitimacy.
"The kids definitely have more touch in their step,'' said Chiefs coach Mark Timberlake, who got his first win as a head coach.
OSSAA's expanded system of allowing all the teams in the playoffs had teams like Waukomis in mind, Timberlake said. Waukomis not only had one game canceled (with Cherokee) this season, but had spring practice wiped out.
"I think the added game for the kids is a great thing,'' he said. "They get a chance to work as a team with some of their best friends and get to learn the lessons the game teaches you about adversity and character. Anytime you get to learn what it teaches you, it's a benefit. Our kids are excited to continue to improve against a team like Turpin.''
The Chiefs have learned all about adversity and character in the last two years.
Timberlake laughed when asked if he felt he had a monkey off his back.
"Someone asked me the same question and I told them it felt like a gorilla was off my back,'' he said with a chuckle. "It felt really good to put a W in the win column ... more for the kids than anything else. They deserved it. They worked hard and continued to work hard since Week 2 or Week 3 . They remained focused and get better every single week. I can't tell you how proud I am of them.''
Timberlake said he was especially pleased how his players continued to buy into his offensive and defensive philosophies with assistants Chris Campbell, Brian Helberg and Austin Booth.
"All these kids wanted to do was win,'' Timberlake said. "They worked their butts off. It (win) was unbelievably important to the kids. We think we belong in the playoffs. Our team is developing our own identity. They are buying into what we're putting out there. Our kids have found an identity.They believe in our philosophy and motivation and have been working hard.''
The Chiefs had 388 yards rushing in posting their first-ever win over Okeene in 17 tries.
Wyatt Felber rushed for 198 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns. Ricky Woodruff had 123 yards on 19 tries and added another score. The Chiefs had a 99-yard drive for the winning touchdown after Keno Richards intercepted a pass inside the 1-yard line. Tyler Vanover had 11 tackles, including a key sack.
Waukomis had 400 or more yards in total offense in three district games this season. Woodruff has scored nine touchdowns this season. Felber has seven.
"This was a testament that the kids weren't giving up,'' Timberlake said. "That sack Tyler Vanover had was huge. He is going to be a hell of a player. The effort overall was super impressive. It just shows the character these kids are putting out. I hope this opens some doors for our kids in the future. We're excited about the direction it pushes us."
Turpin, the third-place finisher in District B-1, is coming off of a 46-0 win over Seiling. The two teams had one common opponent — Ringwood — which beat Waukomis 28-8, but lost to Turpin, 52-30. Ringwood, the B-2 runner-up, will host the winner next week.
Turpin quarterback Riley Ratzlaff rushed for 210 yards on 43 carries and scored on runs of 50, 58, two and one yards against Seiling. He also threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Bresson Edelen. Cesar Anchondo returned a blocked punt 58 yards for another touchdown.
Turpin has showed it's human in losses to No. 3 Class C Buffalo (50-0), No. 2 Class B Laverne (46-0), No. 4 Class B and defending state champion Shattuck (50-0) and No. 7 Class C Tyrone (68-26).
"You can't look at those scores,'' Timberlake said. "Laverne and Shattuck are juggernauts. Even lopsided scores like that can teach your kids.''
Turpin scored 40 or more points in five of its six wins. Ratzlaff is a "powerful quarterback'' and Anchondo is a "nice jet back,'' Timberlake said.
It's the second time the two teams have met in the playoffs. Timberlake won't forget the first meeting — a 72-70 Turpin win in the first round of the 2016 playoffs when he served as the team's defensive coordinator.
Waukomis had been down 42-16 but scored 32 unanswered points to take a 48-42 lead. The game was tied twice at 48 and 56. Waukomis' Hunter Lovell had a 36-yard field goal blocked at the end of regulation. Both teams converted in overtime, but Lovell was stopped on a two-point conversion after the Chiefs took a 70-64 lead in the second overtime.
Turpin had won 27-26 the year before.
"Both of those games were devastating to our kids,'' Timberlake said. "They had a really good team and so did we. Both of us had powerful offenses. It was tough to keep them out of the end zone. We're built a lot differently this year. We have to grind out everything we get and limit our mistakes. We'll be ready to go and see what we can do.''
Turpin has won eight state championships. It has has won both 8-man (six) and 11-man (two) titles.
Waukomis is in the playoffs for the 11th time. The Chiefs have lost five straight first-round games.
