Covington-Douglas, coming off back-to-back playoff seasons in Class C, steps up to Class B in 2020.
The Wildcats return eight players with starting experience from last year’s 7-5 team that averaged 42 points in the regular season and beat Midway, 38-14 in the first round before being eliminated by eventual champion Pond Creek-Hunter, 48-0 in the second round of the playoffs.
“We’re optimistic,’’ said Wildcat coach Brian Smith, entering his 18th season. “We had to rely on a lot of young talent at the skill positions the last few years and now they are juniors and seniors. We feel like we’re a little spoiled on the offensive side. They have been in this (offensive) system since the seventh grade and they have played it so much it’s just second nature for them to go out and make plays.’’
The Wildcats will have to replace all-star running back Dalton Fleeson, who rushed for more than 900 yards and scored 13 touchdowns, but C-D will be proven at the other skilled positions with the return of quarterback Weston Carl, slotback Parker Smith, split end Christian Tarango, fullbacks A.J. Kegin and Tristen Griffin and tight end James Kroll.
Carl threw for 2,424 yards and 29 touchdowns with only 11 interceptions last season. He completed almost 80 percent of his passes. He is a three-year starter.
Parker Smith, who rushed for 302 yards and had 1,146 yards in receiving as a sophomore, will be counted on to fill Fleeson’s role. He will be “used all over the field’’ to take advantage of his big play capability.
Tarango, a 160-pound junior, is seen as the “unsung hero’’ of the offense by Smith because of his versatility where he can be used as both a receiver, runner or tight end.
“If somebody else needs a breather, we can put Christian there and we know he will do a nice job,’’ said coach Smith. “Of any kid that I have, he is the one that gets the most of what he’s been given. He finds a way to get on the field and stay there, too.’’
Smith wants to get tight end Kroll more involved in the passing game, but his value is even more on defense as a linebacker where he is Covington-Douglas’ leading returning tackler with 132 stops and two pass interceptions. A shoulder injury limited him on offense last year.
Griffin, a 150-pound senior, plays big at both fullback and in the defensive line. The Wildcats will move him around some at linebacker because of his quickness.
The line returns both of its starting guards in Peyton Mitchell, a 195-pound senior and Hunter Kegin, a 205-pound senior. Returning lettermen Mason Jordan, a 215-pound sophomore; Mason Jordan, a 215-pound sophomore; and Cameron Smith, a 235-pound junior will be competing for the vacant center spot. Smith said the Wildcats will have enough depth to rotate all five.
All five should see action on defense.
“Class B is a lineman’s game,’’ said coach Smith. “That changes things. We will have to be healthy to handle the other team’s size. That’s the big question.’’
Covington-Douglas is paired with Yale, Barnsdall, Garber, Olive and Pioneer in district play. The Wildcats beat Garber 64-62 in four overtimes last season and defeated Olive, 56-8. They are playing Pioneer for the first time since 1989 when coach Smith was a C-D freshman.
“It’s going to be neat being in the same district as Garber and Pioneer,’’ Smith said. “With us, Pond Creek-Hunter, Southwest Covenant and Tipton all moving up, it weakens Class C as a whole, but it is what it is. We would have liked to have stayed in Class C, but when you’re enrollment is up, you move up.’’
The Wildcats open the season at Timberlake on Aug. 27, looking to avenge last year’s 42-34 opening day loss to the Tigers. M
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS - District B-7
Aug. 27 — at Timberlake
Sept. 4 — at Medford
Sept. 11 — Ringwood
Sept. 18 — DCLA
Sept. 25 — at Waukomis
Oct. 9 — at Yale
Oct. 15 — Barnsdall
Oct. 23 — Garber
Oct.30 — at Olive
Nov. 6 — Pioneer
Head coach — Brian Smith, 18th season, record 122-84
